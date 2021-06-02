Rehabilitation Robotics Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global Rehabilitation Robotics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.45 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rising geriatric population and the increase in incidence of disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, injuries to the spine, cerebral paralysis, and other age-related disorders are expected to drive the global rehabilitation robotics market growth over the forecast timeframe. Also, market growth is expected to be further fueled by hospital-initiated initiatives to offer neurorehabilitation to patients.

In June 2019, ReWalk Robotics, Ltd., received United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the sale of its ReStore Exo-Suit, the first soft robotic system for stroke treatment across the U.S., which is expected to strengthen its presence in the North America region.

Key Highlights From The Report

The therapeutic segment held the largest market share of 51.6% in 2019 in the rehabilitation robotics market due to the continuous growing technological developments in the therapeutic robotics system.

With the increasing prevalence of stroke and other neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s, curative treatment is expected to increase, which is expected to boost the demand for upper extremity rehabilitation.

The gait therapy segment is expected to dominate the market with a higher CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period owing to the high incidence of neurological disabilities and the need for high-intensity therapeutic gait rehabilitation robotic systems for severely affected neurological patients.

Due to the proliferation of a well-established robotic industry as well as the rising implementation of advanced assistive robotics treatment and robotic rehabilitation, the region of North America accounted for the largest market with a share of 35.4% in 2019 in the rehabilitation robotics market.

Key participants include Myomo Inc., ABILITY Switzerland AG, Bionik, Inc., Hocoma AG, AlterG, Inc., Motek Medical B.V., Reha Technology AG, Cyberdyne Inc., Man&Tel Co., Ltd., and ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Rehabilitation Robotics Market on the basis of type, body part, therapy, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Therapeutic Exoskeleton Assistive Others

Body Part Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lower Extremity Upper Extremity

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Balance Gait Limb Mobility

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Neurology Orthopedics Others



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Rehabilitation Robotics industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global Rehabilitation Robotics market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with aprecisegrowth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Rehabilitation Robotics market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing andnew products.

