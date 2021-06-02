Polyolefin Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Growth Rate, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report 2020-2027

The global Polyolefin Market will be worth USD 310.0 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the recent past, there has been an increase in usage of eco-friendly polyolefins that cause lower emissions along with a minimum environmental degradation. This is because of the rising awareness of the consumers regarding protection of the environment, a rise in efforts to curb plastic waste disposal, and strict government laws.

Dow Chemicals, a Michigan-based chemical corporation received the Edison award in April 2019 for its revolutionary discovery of polyolefin dispersion epoxy coating for Canvera metal. To minimize epoxy and bisphenol A, the coating improvises polyolefin dispersion.

Key Highlights From The Report.

Pressure is mounting on the medical business to reduce its use of single-use plastics. Presently, the business is dependent on significant usage of PVC, a plastic variant which is harmful to the environment. However, new analysis indicates that polyolefin-based plastics helps to cut back on energy usage as well as emissions through combustion.

Increasing investments have been witnessed by the residential sector in the recent past, which are followed by developments in the packaging market. These factors are likely to stimulate market growth over the coming years. If this continues, a steady rate of growth along with rise in sales of polyolefins can be predicted over the next few years. Competition is probably going to accentuate on a global scale in the polyolefins market within the next few years, as a result of implementation of stringent environmental norms. This is likely to make new opportunities for players within the market.

Key participants include DuPont, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, LyondellBasell Industries, and BASF SE among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Polyolefin Market on the technology, application and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Polyethylene Polypropylene Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Thermoplastic Olefin Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Film and Sheet Injection Molding Blow Molding Profile Extrusion Others



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Overview of the TOC of the Report:

Introduction, Scope, and Overview

Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers

Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price

Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share

Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period

Country-wise analysis of the Polyolefin market by type, application, and manufacturers

Market Segmentation based on types

Market segmentation based on applications

Historical and forecast estimation and other chapters.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Polyolefin Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Polyolefin Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing rate of industrialization and expansion of packaging industry

4.2.2.2. Rising demand of environment friendly adhesives

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Volatility in raw material price and complicated chemical routing

4.2.3.2. Time dependent failure of polyolefin at high load

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Polyolefin Market By Technology Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technology Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Polyethylene

5.1.2. Polypropylene

5.1.3. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

5.1.4. Thermoplastic Olefin

5.1.5. Others

READ MORE…!

To Visit Full Report & Table of Contents Polyolefin

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you wish to request a customization of the report. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited for your needs.

