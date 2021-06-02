Bioplastics Market Size, Share, Segments, Trend, Statistics, Manufacturers, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The bioplastics market is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its increasing demand in end-use applications, such as packaging, textile, automotive & transportation, consumer goods, agriculture, and building & construction. Besides, supportive government initiatives and offering subsidies to promote the growth of bioplastics are driving the market’s growth. In 2018, the Japanese Ministry of Environment made an announcement for the inclusion of USD 45.0 million/JPY 5.0 Billion in the FY2019 budget for developing products manufactured from bio-plastics and provide subsidies to firms that make paper substitutes to plastic.

The bioplastics market in the Asia Pacific region, led by China, is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 16.2% in the forecast period, due to the spiraling consumption of bioplastics such as polylactic acid in the packaging, textile, automotive, construction, and medical applications, which are being boosted by the demand in emerging economies in the region.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2018, Teijin Ltd. made an announcement about the development of a formable film, which is resistant to gasoline and produced from PLA NEXT® bioplastic to substitute chrome plating, adopted by Honda Lock Mfg. Co., Ltd. for use in the nonconductive door handles having smart-entry systems.

Non-biodegradable bioplastics contributed to a larger market share of around 60.0% in 2019, owing to its widespread usage attributed to its low cost, durability, and versatility. Polylactic acid (PLA) is the most widely used non-biodegradable bioplastic.

Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF), a biodegradable bioplastic, is currently under development and is estimated to be commercially available by 2023.

The worldwide production capacity of bioplastics was over 2.1 million tons in 2019, with Europe accounting for around one-fourth of the world’s bioplastics production capacity.

Key participants include BASF SE, NatureWorks, Biome Plastics, Braskem, Biotec, Total Corbion, Plantic Technologies, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Novamont SPA, and Toray Industries, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bioplastics market on the basis of type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Starch Blends Others Non-Biodegradable Polyethylene (PE) Polyamide (PA) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) Polypropylene (PP) Others Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Packaging Textile Automotive & Transportation Consumer Goods Agriculture Building & Construction Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Bioplastics market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of the Global Bioplastics Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast estimation and assessment of the Global Bioplastics Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Bioplastics Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Bioplastics Market

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Bioplastics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Bioplastics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for bioplastics in the packaging sector

4.2.2.2. Growing awareness about eco-safety

4.2.2.3. Surging demand for bioplastics in additive manufacturing

4.2.2.4. Growing emphasis on sustainability

4.2.2.5. Supportive government initiatives and regulations

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive than conventional plastic

4.2.3.2. Availability of substitutes

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Bioplastics Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Biodegradable

5.1.1.1. Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)

5.1.1.2. Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

5.1.1.3. Polylactic Acid (PLA)

5.1.1.4. Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

5.1.1.5. Starch Blends

5.1.1.6. Others

5.1.2. Non-Biodegradable

5.1.2.1. Polyethylene (PE)

5.1.2.2. Polyamide (PA)

5.1.2.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.1.2.4. Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)

5.1.2.5. Polypropylene (PP)

5.1.2.6. Others

CONTINUED…!

