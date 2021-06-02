Bicycle Tires Market Report Analysis 2021 – 2031 | Global Industry Growth, COVID-19 Business Impact Analysis, Research Report, Trends with Top Key Players

A recent market study published by FMI on the Global Bicycle Tires market includes industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Global Bicycle Tires market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Global Bicycle Tires Market: Taxonomy

The Global Bicycle Tire market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Bicycle Type

Mountain

Hybrid

Electric

Comfort

Youth

Product Type

Tube Tire

Tubeless Tire

Solid Tire

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the Global Bicycle Tires market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand-side & supply-side trends about the Global Bicycle Tire market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the Global Bicycle Tires market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to Global Bicycle Tires is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the Global Bicycle Tires market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The Global Bicycle Tires market report provides the key market trends and developments that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

The Global Bicycle Tires market report provides key market factors that are expected to support the market growth over the forecast period. This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05- Global Bicycle Tires Market Demand Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030

This section explains the market volume analysis or market size and forecast for the Global Bicycle Tire market in the forecast period of 2020-2030. Readers can also find the volume for the current year (2020), and volume projections for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 06 – Global Bicycle Tires Market – Pricing Analysis

This section explains the region pricing analysis and the global average pricing analysis benchmark for the Global Bicycle Tires Market.

Chapter 07 – Global Bicycle Tires Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030

This section explains the market value analysis or market size and forecast for the Americas Bicycle Tires market in the forecast period of 2020-2030. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Americas Bicycle Tires market over the forecast period. This section also covers COVID-19 Impact assessment for the Americas market. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, parent market analysis and forecast factors for the Americas Bicycle Tires market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 09 – Global Bicycle Tires Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, by Bicycle Type

Based on Bicycle Type, the Bicycle Tire Market is segmented into mountain, hybrid, electric, comfort, youth, cruiser, and road.

Chapter 10 – Global Bicycle Tires Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Product Type

Based on Product Type, the Bicycle Tire Market is segmented into tube tire, tubeless tire, and solid tire.

Chapter 11 – Global Bicycle Tires Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Tire Size

Based on Tire Size, the Bicycle Tire Market is segmented into upto 12 inch, 12 – 22 inch, and above 22 inch.

Chapter 12 – Global Bicycle Tires Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Sales Channel

Based on Sales Channel, the Bicycle Tire Market is segmented into OEM and Aftermarket

Chapter 13 – Global Bicycle Tires Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, by Region

Based on Application type, the Global Bicycle Tire market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the Global Bicycle Tire market and market attractiveness analysis based on Bicycle Type.

Chapter 14 – North America Bicycle Tires Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Bicycle Tires Market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada.

Chapter 15 – Latin America Bicycle Tires Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Bicycle Tires Market in Latin America countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 16 – Europe Bicycle Tires Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030

Important growth prospects of the Bicycle Tires Market based on its Application in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – South Asia and Pacific Bicycle Tires Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the Bicycle Tires Market in South Asia & Pacific by focusing on India, ASEAN, Oceania and Rest of South Asia & Pacific. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Bicycle Tires Market in South Asia & Pacific.

Chapter 18 – East Asia Bicycle Tires Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030

Important growth prospects of the Bicycle Tires Market based on its Applications in several countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are included in this chapter.

Chapter 19 – Middle East and Africa Bicycle Tires Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the Bicycle Tires Market in Middle East & Africa by focusing on GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Israel and Rest of MEA. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Bicycle Tires Market in Middle East.

Chapter 20 – Key and Emerging Countries Bicycle Tires Market Analysis

Important growth prospects of the Bicycle Tire market for the key and emerging countries are included in this chapter. This chapter helps the reader to under the country wise scenario of the Bicycle Tire market.

Chapter 21 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Global Bicycle Tire market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 22 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Bicycle Tire market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are as Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Co., Ltd. , HUTCHINSON, Trek Bicycle Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Specialized Bicycle Components, MICHELIN, Mitas, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Giant Bicycles, Continental AG and Ralf Bohle GmbH.

Chapter 23 – Assumptions and Acronyms Used

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Global Bicycle Tire market report.

Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Global Bicycle Tire market.

