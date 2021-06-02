High Speed Camera Market Growth, Drivers, Demand, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The global High Speed Camera Market will be worth USD 583.3 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emerge8 Research. The high speed cameras are equipped with cutting edge technology which is way more advanced than traditional cameras because of which its demand is growing across industries. The growing requirement for in depth analysis and real-time results, like flow visualization and combustion testing in airlines industry, explosives, ballistics as well as pyrotechnics, is expected to be the stimulating factor for boosting the demand for high-speed cameras throughout the manufacturing sector.

In February 2020, Canon announced the development of EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera which comes equipped with the CMOS sensor. To make it a powerhouse, Canon equipped it with high speed system for transmitting data, a wider lens mount and a short back focus system. This will help deliver high image quality keeping the ease of use intact.

Key Highlights From The Report.

Vision Research, a Netherlands based company owned by Ametek Inc., partnered with Love High Speed, a high speed digital camera specialist in September 2018, in order to lease out its Phantom v2640 Onyx to Middle East and European users for multiple applications across varied industries.

Cameras especially those equipped with high performance machine vision technology, are gaining rapid traction in intelligent traffic systems. This is because these cameras come equipped with features like broad sensor range, day/night functionality modes, real-time capability and auto iris functionality are of major help to the security and defense sector. These cameras help to keep traffic moving, take control in order to prevent crashes as well as lessen the negative environmental impacts of the transportation sector on society.

Over the years, advancements in technology aid in pushing high-speed imaging into commercial and industrial applications which is broadening the application areas of the industry globally. For instance, high speed cameras are used for counting the right number of tablets in a container across the pharmaceutical plants. Application areas targeted to solve operational challenges are also emerging. A distinct example of this is increasing usage of high-speed imaging technology in association with IoT and machine vision is used to enhance predictive maintenance.

Key participants include Photron, Vision Research, Mikrotron, Optronis, IDT, Monitoring Technology, Fastec Imaging, AOS Technologies, Weisscamm, Motion Engineering Company, DEL Imaging System, IX Cameras, Xcitex and Motion Capture Technologies, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global High Speed Camera Market on the product, end user, material, and region:

Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) 2 Megapixel 2-5 Megapixel >5 Megapixel

Frame Rate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) 250-1,000 FPS 1,001-10,000 FPS 10,001-30,000 FPS 30,001-50,000 FPS Above 50,000 FPS

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Automotive and Transportation Retail Aerospace and Defense Healthcare Media and Entertainment Others



The report offers insights into the demands for the High Speed Camera products in the global market, especially in the key geographical regions where the market has established its presence. These key regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.For a comprehensive understanding of the market, the vertical is further segmented into product types offered by the market, application spectrum, and end-user industries, among others. It also offers information on the leading manufacturers and vendors in the key geographical regions of the industry.

