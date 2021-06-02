Assessment Services Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The assessment services market is projected to observe a high demand by the year 2027. The growing necessity of competition-conducting authorities’ associated with tests, such as TOEFL and PAPI 3, to sign up specialist exam-conducting firms and growing inclination among the various sectors to opt online computer-based tests drives the market growth. Concentrating on professional developments through assessment services help employees in developing their skills and improving their performance. These services are used as training to accommodate new employees, educate current employees’ new skills for the same job, and promote employees into positions requiring different skill sets.

The market in the Asia Pacific region, led by China, is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.5% in the period 2020-2027, attributed to a growing number of competitive certifications tests, the increasing necessity for skill assessment for better employability, and the rising labor force population in the region.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/182

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, SHL, a company involved in providing assessment services, entered into a strategic alliance with IBM Corporation for offering talent assessments services to businesses worldwide.

Ford Motor, a leading automotive manufacturer, conducts the “One Ford” assessment, a psychometric test, to ascertain whether the personal values and skills are in alignment with the company’s values. The test is intended to assess a candidate’s aptitude to perform in a team while achieving work excellence.

The MCCEE is a screening examination that evaluates the basic medical knowledge and problem solving of a candidate at a level similar to a minimally skilled medical student carrying out his or her medical study in Canada and about to go for supervised practice.

K-12 sector indicates the companies which are specialized catering to the 12 years, Kindergarten to 12th grade. Byju’s Think & Learn is a K-12 based online platform that offers plenty of courses focusing on India’s K-12 students. The company provides improved learning service through online next-level intuitive graphical programs and enhanced self-assessment services.

Key market participants comprise Korn Ferry, Pearson VUE, IBM Corporation, TeamLease, Aon PLC, DDI, Mettl, Hogan Assessment Systems Inc., PSI Services LLC, and Talent Plus Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global assessment services market on the basis of product type, services type, medium, sectors, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Psychometric Test Aptitude Tests Coding Tests Others

Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Entrance Assessment Services Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services Certification Assessment Pre-Employment Assessment Service Development Assessment Service

Medium Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Sectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) K-12 Higher Education Corporate Government



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Assessment Services industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/182

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global Assessment Services market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with aprecisegrowth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Assessment Services market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing andnew products.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Assessment Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Assessment Services Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. A rise in the number of competitive & certification tests

4.2.2.2. Surging demand for skill assessment for better employability

4.2.2.3. A rapid growth in the youth labor force population

4.2.2.4. Growing competition conducting authorities’ requirement to sign up specialist examination conducting firms

4.2.2.5. Growing inclination amongst the corporates and governments to opt for online computer-based tests

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Budget concerns

4.2.3.2. Concerns associated with network connectivity

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Assessment Services Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Psychometric Test

5.1.2. Aptitude Tests

5.1.3. Coding Tests

5.1.4. Others

READ MORE…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/assessment-services-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry about customization, kindly get in touch with us, and our team will make sure the report is best suited for your needs.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Sugar Substitutes Market By Origin (Artificial/Synthetic, Natural), By Type (Low-intensity sweeteners, High-intensity sweeteners), By Composition (Sugar Alcohols, Stevia, Saccharine, Sucralose) By Application (Beverage, Food), Forecasts to 2027

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market By Type (Smart Gas Meter, Smart Electric Meter, Smart Water Meter), By Services (Meter Deployment, System Integration, Program Management, and Consulting), By Solution, By End-Use, By Region Forecasts to 2027

Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market By Component, By Application (Water Treatment, Wastewater Treatment, Air Disinfection, Process Water Disinfection, Surface Disinfection), By End-Users, Forecasts to 2027

Peritoneal Dialysis Market By Product (Peritoneal Dialysis Solution, Peritoneal Dialysis Set, Device, Catheter), By Type (CAPD, APD), By End-User (Home-Based Dialysis, Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Voice Biometrics Market By Component, By Type, By Application (Fraud Detection and Prevention, Access Control and Authentication, Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation, Other), By Organization Size, By Deployment Type, By Industry Vertical, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs