Power to Gas Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Future Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

The global Power to Gas Market will be worth USD 68.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for electricity owing to rapid urbanization. Both the transportation and industrial sector has increasingly adopted renewable sources of energy. Moreover, the increasing preferences of the industrial segment towards cleaner sources of energy in order to reduce their dependency on fossil fuel-based power generation and be more energy efficient in the future is expected to drive the demand of the system over the forecast period.

Europe region accounted for the largest market share of the Power to gas market in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The growth of the region is mainly due to the presence of the key market players like ITM Power, Siemens, McPhy Energy, and many others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2019, ITM Power introduced a new business division named ITM Motive. The division was introduced to operate a portfolio of stations refueling hydrogen in UK. The ITM Motive will be responsible for managing the energy storage and will operate a network of eight hydrogen refueling stations that will be publicly accessible.

The electrolysis segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period and accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The growing consumption of hydrogen in the transportation sector due to its higher efficiency and lower emission levels properties has resulted in the growth of the segment.

The Industrial segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to their increasing initiatives of utilizing cleaner sources of energy in order to be energy efficient in the future.

Key participants include ITM Power, Hydrogenics, Siemens, Nel Hydrogen, McPhy Energy, MAN Energy Solutions, Carbotech, SoCalGas, Uniper, and ThyssenKrupp, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Power to Gas Market on the basis of Technology, End-User, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Methanation (Power-to- methane) Electrolysis (Power-to- Hydrogen)

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Utilities Commercial Industrial



Regional Analysis:

The global Power to Gas market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Power to Gas market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Power to Gas industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Power to Gas industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Power to Gas market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Power to Gas Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Power to Gas Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Reduction in the cost of solar and wind energy generation

4.2.2.2. Increasing initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint

4.2.2.3. Growing demand of renewable sources of energy

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand of hydrogen in the transportation sector

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Growing Budget constraints

4.2.3.2. High cost of the Power-Gas systems

4.2.3.3. Loss of Energy and low efficiency

4.2.3.4. Availability of low cost batteries

4.2.3.5. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Power to Gas Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Methanation (Power-to- methane)

5.1.2. Electrolysis (Power-to- Hydrogen)

Chapter 6. Power to Gas Market By End-User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. End-User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Utilities

6.1.2. Commercial

6.1.3. Industrial

Continued…!

