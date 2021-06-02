Depression Treatment Market Size by 2027 |Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Drivers, Key News, Future Growth and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

The global Depression Treatment Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.06 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Factors such as the expiration of the patent of drugs and the adoption of other treatments like the herbal treatment are expected to hamper the depression treatment market growth. Support from the government for the deployment of organizations and groups to help depressed patients will also drive depression treatment market demand.

The market for depression treatment in North America is driven by a high level of awareness and availability of drugs and therapies. The region also has a level of depression treatment facilities, increased funding for research, and the presence of major market players.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, a global biotech company, ATAI Life Sciences, has launched Viridia Life Sciences for the development of formulations of N, N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) to investigate the efficiency of digital therapeutics with resistant depression.

Antipsychotics treatment has been used to treat depressive disorders. The medicine was used in combination with antidepressants and became the choice of treatment for depressed patients who had psychotic symptoms. The antipsychotic treatment was done to treat symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations, or marina symptoms. It is also used to treat bipolar depression.

Hospitals held the largest share in the year 2019 as most of the depressed cases were recognized when registered at a hospital for treatment. Not many are aware of their symptoms and visit hospitals to get treated when the situation become a little extreme. There are also special wards and doctors for patients who are going through depression during their treatment.

Key participants include Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca, Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eily, Lilly, and Company, Allergan Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., H.Lundbeck A/S, and Apotex, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Depression Treatment Market on the basis of drug type, application, end-user, distribution channel, and region:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Antidepressants Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs) Serotonin Modulators Tricyclic & Tetracyclic Antidepressants Atypical Antidepressants Antipsychotics Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Bipolar Disorder Postpartum Depression Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Dysthymic Disorder Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals NGOs Mental Health Centers Asylums Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online



Regional Analysis:

The global Depression Treatment market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Depression Treatment market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Depression Treatment industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Depression Treatment industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Depression Treatment market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Depression Treatment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Depression Treatment Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in geriatric population

4.2.2.2. Increase in issues with mental health

4.2.2.3. Minimal side effects

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The high cost of devices and therapies

4.2.3.2. Delay in diagnosis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Depression Treatment Market By Drug Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Drug Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Antidepressants

5.1.1.1. Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

5.1.1.2. Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

5.1.1.3. Serotonin Modulators

5.1.1.4. Tricyclic & Tetracyclic Antidepressants

5.1.1.5. Atypical Antidepressants

5.1.2. Antipsychotics

5.1.3. Others

Continued…!

