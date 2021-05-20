Ceramic Inks Market Research Report | Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis

The ceramic inks market is projected to register of 6.3% in terms of value, from 2019 to reach USD 3.10 Billion by 2026. The growth of the automotive industry in the Asia-Pacific region is causative of the increasing demand for ceramic inks for various applications, which includes indoor and outdoor glass printing. The product aids to resist slip and offer an additional etch that resists weathering, scratch, acid, alcohol, and also provide improved glass blend strength to automotive glasses. Besides, various favorable policies by the governments in the region, including “Make in India” will further stimulate the product demand for glass printing applications in the future. Rising lifestyle standard and rising demand for packaged food will also play a crucial role in driving market growth due to the use of the product in food & beverage container printing industry.

The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Ceramic Inks business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.

Xennia Technology, Imak, Dip-Tech, Arrow Systems Ink, Electronics for Imaging Inc., Six Stars Ceramic Inks Ltd., Unico Digital SA, Fritta SL, Ferro Corporation, Torrecid, and Vaanix Industries Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Functional Inks

Decorative Inks

Building & Construction

Automotive

Food & beverage

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

