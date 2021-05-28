Flame Retardant Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Albemarle, Borealis, Chemtura

Flame retardant is defined as the substance which is added to combustible materials in order to prevent fires. Various advantages of using flame retardant such as save lives, minimize the environmental impact of fire, among others. There is a significant demand for fire protection across the world. For instance, as per an article published by National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), approximately 1.3 million fires were reported in the United States and more than 2,855 civilian fire deaths, 16,500 civilian injuries and more than USD 12.4 billion in property damage in 2012. Hence, rising demand for fire protection and increasing urban population worldwide are likely to be a major driver for the flame retardant market over the forecast period.

Latest released the research study on Global Flame Retardant Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Flame Retardant Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Flame Retardant. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Akzo Nobel NV (Netherland), Albemarle Corporation (United States),BASF SE (United States), Borealis GmbH (Austria), Budenheim Iberica SLSC (Spain), Campine NV (Belgium),Chemtura Corporation (United States),Shenyang Huachang Antimony Chemical Co., Ltd (China), Clariant International Limited (Switzerland)

Market Trend:

Rising Urbanization Population across the World and Government Initiatives to Provide Affordable Housing

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand from Current & Emerging Applications such as Polyolefins, Epoxy resins, Unsaturated Polyester, among others

Increasing Usage of Flame Retardant in Various Ends Use Industries Such as Automotive, Construction, and Others

Opportunities:

Growing Demand from Emerging Economics such as China, India, Brazil, Philippines, among others

Challenges:

Problem Regarding the Flame Retardants Inspire Weight Problems and Cause Melanoma

The Global Flame Retardant Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Halogenated Flame Retardant, Non Halogenated Flame Retardant), Application (Polyolefins, Epoxy resins, Unsaturated Polyester, Polyvinyl Chloride, Engineering Thermoplastics, Rubber, Styrenics, Others), End Use (Construction, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Other)

Market Insights:

In April 2018, the Huntsman Corporation (United States) company has launched flame retardant TPUs with the new standard for connection protection. Hence, this launched will increase the product portfolio of the company

Merger Acquisition:

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Flame Retardant Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Flame Retardant market.

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Flame Retardant Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Flame Retardant

Chapter 4: Presenting the Flame Retardant Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Flame Retardant market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Flame Retardant Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

