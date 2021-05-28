Transportation Management System (TMS) Market 2021-2027 Next Big Thing | Trimble, Blujay Solutions, MercuryGate International, Blue Yonder, Transplace

The Transportation Management System (TMS) Market research report studies across-the-board evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions. The competitor strategies range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, to acquisitions. This report comprises of a deep knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers & restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. Global market research analysis report serves a lot for business and bestows with solution for the toughest business questions. While formulating a reliable Transportation Management System (TMS) Market report, research and analysis has been carried out with one step or the combination of several steps depending upon the business & client necessities.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/transportation-management-system-tms-market/sample/

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Transportation Management System (TMS) Market, By Components (Solutions, Services), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways), Deployment Type (Cloud- Based, On-Premises), Organization Size, End-User & Geography – Global Forecast To 2027”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Transportation Management System (TMS) Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Transportation Management System (TMS) Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Purchase Full Report @ https://marketdigits.com/transportation-management-system-tms-market/buy/

The Transportation Management System (TMS) Market size is estimated to grow from USD 7.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 24.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. The major factors driving the growth of the TMS industry include Technological advancements in the transportation and logistics industry and exponential growth in the eCommerce industry.

Covid -19 Impact on TMS Market

The pandemic has negatively impacted the TMS hardware demand from enterprises in 2020. Manufacturing plants are being shut down or running at lower capacity, reducing output. This has disrupted supply chain and logistics. This has reduced the usage of TMS solutions. The TMS demand for healthcare is expected to increase during 2020 – 2021 due to the increased demand for their services. This would provide opportunities for TMS vendors.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Technological advancements in the transportation and logistics industry

The demand for greater agility in transportation and logistics operations that support businesses to deliver superior customer experience is mainly driven by digital transformation across the industry. The majority of companies are adopting a new set of digital technologies as a part of the digital transformation trend, creating unprecedented opportunities for operational efficiencies, sustainability, new business models, and richer customer experiences. According to the World Economic Forum, digitalization in the logistics industry could unlock a USD 1.5 trillion opportunity by 2025. Advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and their predictive capabilities allow smarter and more efficient transportation operations. For instance, AI has enabled back-office automation, predictive operations, intelligent transportation assets, and new customer experience models.

These emerging technologies digitalize the entire end-to-end transportation process of order management, contracting, delivering, and payment. The digital transformation in the transportation industry has proved a competitive catalyst to improve any company’s ROI. Thus, the digital innovation from connected warehouses to new autonomous last-mile delivery services has increased the relevance and presence of TMS, turning an age-old industry into an exciting place to drive change for the betterment of society. The ongoing digital transformation in the transportation industry, holding the promise of improving productivity performance by enabling innovation and reducing the costs of a range of business processes, is expected to drive the market for TMS.

Restraint: Growing concerns over data security

The risks of data abuse and theft are increasing alongside the digitization of processes by shippers, forwarders, transport companies, and infrastructure operators. According to a study, the logistics industry could suffer a financial loss of USD 7 billion by 2025. Enterprises possess confidential data, which needs to be protected to avoid data breaches and theft, as it may affect the reputation of enterprises on the whole. The enterprises’ data may leak over the internet and can be accessed by unauthorized users, which is a growing concern.

For example, TMS needs multitenant architecture, in which a single version of the software runs on a server that is shared by multiple customers. Here, there is a possibility that subscribers of an enterprise can view the data of competitors. These security issues relating to the data access by unauthorized users would threaten the enterprise data security and competitive business position as well. According to Hornet security, the logistics industry is the second most targeted industry by attackers. Hence, these issues relating to security and privacy increase the concern among enterprises, thereby restraining the growth of the TMS market during the forecast period.

Opportunity: Autonomous and connected vehicles to transform the transportation and logistics industry

The adoption of autonomous vehicles has increased in the transportation and logistics industry over the past few years. The growing technological advancements in AI and the increasing heavy investments in the development of sensors and vision technologies are driving the growth of autonomous vehicles to transform the way vehicles are assembled, operated, utilized, and serviced. Autonomous vehicles aim to transform logistics from trucks to last-mile robots by unlocking new levels of safety, efficiency, and quality. Many companies are working on accelerating the acceptance of fully driverless vehicles. For instance, Google and Tesla have made significant advances in driverless vehicle technologies. Tesla, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles, is undertaking measures to introduce fully autonomous heavy-duty freight vehicles. Similarly, companies such as Amazon and UPS are investing in the development of flying drones to automate delivery processes.

Challenge: Slow adoption of TMS solution due to high capital investment

The digitalization of transportation operations requires high capital investments that involve the installation of automation equipment, software, and solutions, which incur heavy expenses. The replacement of the existing processes is costly. Another factor hindering the growth of the TMS market is the slow adoption due to the integration complexities of multiple IoT platforms, numerous protocols, and a large number of APIs. The adoption of TMS solutions is not picking up pace due to the reluctance of organizations to shift from manual practices to the digitalized process involving high capital re-investment. Most enterprises have a laid-back attitude toward new digital technologies and use their intuition rather than adopting digital technologies to make informed business decisions. Thus, companies with limited financial resources are unable to opt for automation systems, thereby acting as a restraint to the growth of the TMS market.

Large Enterprises segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The adoption of TMS solutions and services is higher in large enterprises, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. TMS systems offer a single centralized system, with features such as route optimization, carrier tracking, analytics, order management, and account settlement. Hence, large enterprises heavily invest in advanced technologies to increase their overall productivity and efficiency. The demand for flexible, scalable, and convenient services by large enterprises is expected to encourage the market players to come up with newer technologies and innovative solutions.

Consulting service segment to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Vendors offer consulting services to help in-house staff understand TMS systems. These services provide a cost-effective way to ensure performance at the highest level of in-house staff. Consulting services are important for end users because certain companies do not have the expertise to understand the complexities involved in configuring TMS. These services play an important role in the implementation of TMS solutions. Consulting service providers guide companies in the deployment of TMS that helps address specific business-process requirements in the most feasible manner. These services assist enterprises in making appropriate and informed decisions for gaining desired business outcomes.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The global TMS market by region covers five major geographic regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period due to the presence of TMS vendors and technologically advanced countries such as the US and Canada.

Key Market Players

The major players in the TMS market are Oracle (US), SAP (US), Blue Yonder (US), Manhattan Associates (US), C.H. Robinson (US), Trimble (US), Blujay Solutions (US), MercuryGate International (US), Transplace (US), Descartes Systems Group (Canada), E2open (US), Alpega Group (Belgium), 3Gtms (US), 3T Logistics & Technology Group (UK), Globaltranz (US), InMotion Global (US), vTradEx (China), MP Objects (US), Logistically (US), One Network Enterprises (US), Elemica (US), Tailwind Transportation Software (Canada), IntelliTrans (US), Allotrac (Australia), Revenova (US), Fretron (India), Ratelinx (US), Tracx Systems (Canada), WiseTech Global (Australia), Princeton TMX (US), CTSI Global (US),Generix Group (France), Unifaun (Sweden), Supplystack (Belgium), Efreightsolutions (US), Ultraship TMS (US) and Infor (US)..

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the TMS market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

This research report categorizes the TMS market based on component (solution and services), deployment type, organization size, verticals, and regions.

Based on the component:

Solution

Services

Based on transportation mode

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Maritime

Based on deployment type

On-premises

Cloud

Based on organization size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Based on verticals

Retail

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government

Others* (include consytruction and agriculture)

Based on region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Rest of the World

Recent Developments

In February 2020, Eaton acquired Power Distribution, a US supplier of mission-critical power distribution, static switching, and power monitoring equipment and services for data centers and industrial and commercial customers. This acquisition expands the company’s data center power distribution and monitoring solutions.

In February 2020, Huawei launched its UPS power module across the world. This launch enables the power density of a single module to reach up to 100 kW/3 U. This facilitates improved data center utilization and increases revenue.

The large scale Transportation Management System (TMS) Market report is a thorough and professional report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments & geographical analysis. These calculations will provide estimations about how the Transportation Management System (TMS) Market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications & engagements are. 2020 is the base year while 2019 is the historic year for calculation in the report. Being an excellent in quality, this market research report gains customer confidence and trust. The global Transportation Management System (TMS) Market research report takes into account key product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers & research in the industry by the top market players.

Report on (2020-2027 Transportation Management System (TMS) Market Report) mainly covers 12 sections acutely display the global market:

Chapter 1: To describe Transportation Management System (TMS) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Transportation Management System (TMS), with sales, revenue, and price of Transportation Management System (TMS), in 2010 and 2020.

Chapter 3: Transportation Management System (TMS), to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2020.

Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Transportation Management System (TMS), for each region, from 2016 Transportation Management System (TMS) to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 Transportation Management System (TMS) to 2020.

Chapter 11 Transportation Management System (TMS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2027 Transportation Management System (TMS).

Chapter 12: To describe Transportation Management System (TMS) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/transportation-management-system-tms-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : [email protected]