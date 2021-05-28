Probe Card Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players FormFactor, MPI, Technoprobe

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 115 pages on title ‘Global Probe Card Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027’ with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The study covers key regions and important players such as FormFactor,JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS,MICRONICS JAPAN,MPI,Technoprobe

Summary

About Probe Card

Probe card is used for electrical testing of individual integrated circuits (ICs), which are present on a wafer, during the production of semiconductor devices. A wafer probe carries out the testing to identify functional defects in the wafer.

HTF MI analysts forecast the global probe card market to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2021-2027.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global probe card market for 2021-2027. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from use of probe cards across several end-user industries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Global Probe Card Market 2021-2027, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• FormFactor

• JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS

• MICRONICS JAPAN

• MPI

• Technoprobe

Market driver

• Miniaturization of electronic products

Market challenge

• Rapid technological changes in semiconductor industry

Market trend

• Growing adoption of 3-D NAND

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2021-2027

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Foundry and logic – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Memory device – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Advanced probe card – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Standard probe card – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical

