Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Fibria, Suzano Papel e Celulose, UPM

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 101 pages on title ‘Global Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027’ with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The study covers key regions and important players such as CELULOSA ARAUCO Y CONSTITUCIÓN,Eldorado Brasil Celulose,Fibria,Suzano Papel e Celulose,UPM

Summary

About Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp

BEK pulp is an industry benchmark grade of hardwood Kraft pulp. Bleached pulp, which is primarily manufactured from eucalyptus raw-materials using the Kraft chemical process, is termed as BEK pulp; it is free of elemental chlorine, because of which it is labeled as elemental chlorine free (ECF) and total chlorine free (TCF).

HTF MI analysts forecast the global bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market to grow at a CAGR of 4.37% during the period 2021-2027.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market for 2021-2027. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Global Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp Market 2021-2027, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• CELULOSA ARAUCO Y CONSTITUCIÓN

• Eldorado Brasil Celulose

• Fibria

• Suzano Papel e Celulose

• UPM

Market driver

• Rise in consumption of tissue papers

Market challenge

• Volatility in prices of BEK pulp

Market trend

• Increasing adoption of hygiene products

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2021-2027

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Tissue paper – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Printing and writing paper – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Specialties and others – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Key leading count

