Measuring Robots Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2021-2026

Summary

About Measuring Robots

Measuring robots are used to measure the coordinates and dimensions of a product as per the computer fed design. The robotic solutions are provided with scanners, vision systems, and end of art tooling (EOAT) to measure the product.

HTF MI analysts forecast the global measuring robots market to grow at a CAGR of 17.22% during the period 2021-2027.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global measuring robots market for 2021-2027. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue from the use of measuring robots market across end-user industries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Global Measuring Robots Market 2021-2027, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• AMETEK

• General Electric

• Metrologic Group

• Midea Group

Market driver

• High operational efficiency of measuring robots

Market challenge

• Limited adoption of robots by SMEs

Market trend

• Integration of vision system

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2021-2027

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Automotive – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Electronics and semiconductor – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Metal – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Aerospace and shipbuilding – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Others – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2021-

