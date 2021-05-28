Connected Motorcycle Market 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2027 Research Report

The Connected Motorcycle Market research report studies across-the-board evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions. The competitor strategies range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, to acquisitions. This report comprises of a deep knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers & restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. Global market research analysis report serves a lot for business and bestows with solution for the toughest business questions. While formulating a reliable Connected Motorcycle Market report, research and analysis has been carried out with one step or the combination of several steps depending upon the business & client necessities.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/connected-motorcycle-market/sample/

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Connected Motorcycle Market, By Service (Driver Assistance, Infotainment, Safety, Vehicle Management, Telematics, Insurance), Hardware, Network Type, Communication Type, End-user & Geography – Global Forecast To 2027”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Connected Motorcycle Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Connected Motorcycle Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Purchase Full Report @ https://marketdigits.com/connected-motorcycle-market/buy/

The connected motorcycle market size is estimated to grow from USD 54.7 Million in 2020 to USD 917 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 49.6% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. Growing consumer demand for safety and driver assistance features for a comfortable and safe riding experience would drive the market for connected motorcycles.

The commercial segment is expected to be the largest connected motorcycle market during the forecast period

Vehicle telematics has created new revenue opportunities for OEMs and third-party service providers. The on-board sensors collect essential vehicle information such as speed, riding mode, trip information, and parking locations. OEMs analyze this data and profile riders according to their driving behavior. This data can ease the warranty claim process. OEMs can void warranty if the rider has intentionally violated warranty regulations by over-speeding or using wrong driving modes. Also, OEMs can inform the rider about upcoming service maintenance to avoid costly repairs. This data is also useful for third-party service providers. They can use vehicle data to offer tailormade services for riders.

Cellular V2X will have a major share in the connected motorcycle market during the forecast period

Cellular V2X network facilitates fast connectivity between vehicles and roadside infrastructure. Earlier, the LTE (Long-Term Evolution) 3GPP release 13 did not support V2X due to its low speed and high latency. Hence, vehicles in poor network coverage areas were not able to communicate. Subsequently, the LTE release 14 included much-needed support for V2X. It provides direct device-to-device communication and supports operation in areas with poor network connectivity even in higher vehicle speeds.

The increasing availability of 5G would be instrumental for the growth of cellular-based V2X communications. According to experts, the mass commercialization of connected motorcycles relies on the future availability of 5G technology. 5G-based cellular communication meets the requirements of reliability, scalability, and mobility support. Ducati, Ford, Audi, and Qualcomm demonstrated C-V2X direct communication technology at the CES 2019. Audi and Ford along with Ducati Multistrada 1260 motorcycles are equipped with Qualcomm¡¯s 9150 C-V2X chipset. More such collaborations would foster the growth of cellular-based communication in vehicles.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing connected motorcycle market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region comprises major motorcycle markets such as China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam. The region accounted for more than 90% of the global motorcycle sales in 2018. Increasing developments by Japanese OEMs such as Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kawasaki would drive the connected motorcycle market in the region. For instance, Yamaha launched its TMAX SX and TMAX DX scooters with connectivity services provided by Vodafone. These services help riders gauge vehicle performance with a dedicated smartphone application. Yamaha is expected to incorporate this technology in other models. The Japanese component manufacturer Panasonic has started mass production of telematics control units, codeveloped with Ficosa International S.A. The company will supply connectivity services for upcoming Harley Davidson LiveWire models in 2020. Harley plans to roll out connectivity services for other models from 2020 onwards.

Key Market Players

The global connected motorcycle market is dominated by major players such as Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), BMW Motorrad (Germany), Starcom Systems (UK), Vodafone (UK), Autotalks (Israel), Continental AG (Germany), KPIT (India), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), and many others. These companies have secure distribution networks at a global level. Also, these companies offer a wide range of products and services for connected motorcycles in the market. The key strategies adopted by these companies to sustain their market position are new product developments, collaborations, and contracts & agreements.

Based on service:

Driver assistance

Infotainment

Safety

Vehicle management & telematics

Insurance

Based on hardware:

Embedded

Tethered

Based on network type:

Cellular V2X

Dedicated short range communication

Based on communication type:

V2V

V2I

Based on end user:

Private

Commercial

Based on calling service:

eCall

bCall

iCall

Based on region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Rest of the World

The large scale Connected Motorcycle Market report is a thorough and professional report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments & geographical analysis. These calculations will provide estimations about how the Connected Motorcycle Market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications & engagements are. 2020 is the base year while 2019 is the historic year for calculation in the report. Being an excellent in quality, this market research report gains customer confidence and trust. The global Connected Motorcycle Market research report takes into account key product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers & research in the industry by the top market players.

Critical Questions:

Where will the introduction of connected motorcycle take the industry in the long term?

How will the connected motorcycle market cope with the challenge of setting up an interoperable platform?

What is the impact of government safety regulations on the market?

What are the upcoming trends in the market? What impact would they make post-2022?

What are the key strategies adopted by the top players to increase their revenue?

Report on (2020-2027 Connected Motorcycle Market Report) mainly covers 12 sections acutely display the global market:

Chapter 1: To describe Connected Motorcycle Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Connected Motorcycle, with sales, revenue, and price of Connected Motorcycle, in 2010 and 2020.

Chapter 3: Connected Motorcycle, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2020.

Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Connected Motorcycle, for each region, from 2016 Connected Motorcycle to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 Connected Motorcycle to 2020.

Chapter 11 Connected Motorcycle market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2027 Connected Motorcycle.

Chapter 12: To describe Connected Motorcycle sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/connected-motorcycle-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : [email protected]