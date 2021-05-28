Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market Outlook: Poised For a Strong 2021

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 124 pages on title ‘Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027’ with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The study covers key regions and important players such as BYD, Fluence, Kokam, NEC, SAMSUNG SDI, Toshiba

Summary

About Advanced Energy Storage Systems

Advanced energy storage technologies are used to store excess electricity that can be utilized during blackouts, power shortages, and peak hours of demand. This excess electricity is supplied to end-customers when energy demand exceeds generation. Advanced energy storage plays an important role in storing electrical energy and helps the consumers manage their energy in real-time.

HTF MI analysts forecast the global advanced energy storage systems market to grow at a CAGR of 8.48% during the period 2021-2027.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global advanced energy storage systems market for 2021-2027. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market 2021-2027, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BYD

• Fluence

• Kokam

• NEC

• SAMSUNG SDI

• Toshiba

Market driver

• Government initiatives to promote advanced energy storage

Market challenge

• Widening lithium demand-supply gap

Market trend

• Increased adoption of microgrids

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2021-2027

PART 06: FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

• Segmentation by technology

• Comparison by technology

• Thermal energy storage – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Electrochemical energy storage – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Others – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• APAC – Market size and forecast 20

