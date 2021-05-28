Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market 2021 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) Research with Size, Shares, Drivers, Future Opportunities, Risk Factor and Profit-making Segments Breakdown and Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures till 2027

The Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market research report studies across-the-board evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions. The competitor strategies range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, to acquisitions. This report comprises of a deep knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers & restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. Global market research analysis report serves a lot for business and bestows with solution for the toughest business questions. While formulating a reliable Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market report, research and analysis has been carried out with one step or the combination of several steps depending upon the business & client necessities.

The Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market size is estimated to grow from USD 12 Billion in 2020 to USD 100 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 35.4% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. Factors expected to drive the growth of the BDaaS market include the growing demand in industries to gain actionable insights and growing organizational data across industries due to digitalization and automation of business processes.

Key Market Players

The major players in the BDaaS market are IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), SAP (Germany), Teradata (US), SAS (US), Dell Technologies (US), HPE (US), CenturyLink (US), Splunk (US), Cloudera (US), Salesforce (US), Qubole (US), GoodData (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), IRI (US), 1010data (US), and Guavus (US).

Solutions segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The Big Data as a Service market by component includes solutions and services. The solutions segment is estimated to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. Data generated in enterprises across industry verticals is increasing at a rapid rate. This has led to organizations emphasizing on extracting and leveraging insights from the enormous amount of big data generated in various departments to gain a competitive edge. Hence, organizations are looking forward to adopting BDaaS solutions, which facilitate them to collect, store, and analyze the massive volume of data. This is expected to fuel the demand for the BDaaS solutions.

Public cloud to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on deployment type, the BDaaS market has been segmented into public cloud, hybrid cloud, and private cloud. BDaaS solutions enable organizations to lessen the cost of Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, software, storage, and technical staff. These solutions can be deployed on the public, private, and hybrid cloud as per client requirements. The public cloud is expected to hold the largest market size as it offers cost-efficiency to its clients. The private cloud enables organizations to have full control over their systems and data with enhanced security and the hybrid cloud enables organizations to leverage the advantages of both private and public cloud as it offers both cost-efficiency and enhanced security.

Large enterprises to hold a majority of the market share during the forecast period

The adoption of BDaaS solutions among large enterprises is high as in today’s highly competitive world, large enterprises leave no stone unturned to capture a higher market share. Generally, these organizations have distributed data scattered over various departments. In order to gain valuable insights out of this clustered data, large enterprises are deploying on-demand services to leverage the benefits of cloud-based analysis of big data. Large enterprises are using cloud-based analytics to combine their external and internal information and to extract valuable insights out of it. Big data analytics provide enterprises with faster access to their data. Hence, they spend significant amounts to become technologically proficient, owing to which the adoption of BDaaS solutions is higher among the large enterprises as compared to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). Large enterprises also spend a significant amount on training workshops and education to enable their employees to effectively leverage the benefits of BDaaS solutions.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The global Big Data as a Service market by region covers five major geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period due to the presence of large number of BDaaS vendors. A rising inclination of American companies to leverage advanced technologies, such as advanced analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud to boost the adoption of BDaaS solutions.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Component

Solutions

Services

By End-user

IT and Telecommunication

Energy and Power

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

