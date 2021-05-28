Cloud AI Market 2021 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) Research with Size, Shares, Drivers, Future Opportunities, Risk Factor and Profit-making Segments Breakdown and Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures till 2027

The Cloud AI Market research report studies across-the-board evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions. The competitor strategies range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, to acquisitions. This report comprises of a deep knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers & restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. Global market research analysis report serves a lot for business and bestows with solution for the toughest business questions. While formulating a reliable Cloud AI Market report, research and analysis has been carried out with one step or the combination of several steps depending upon the business & client necessities.

The cloud AI market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 20.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. The global cloud AI market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to an increasing adoption rate of cloud-based services and a growing demand for virtual assistants in these cloud platforms. The rising adoption of hybrid cloud is also developing opportunities for the cloud AI market.

North America is anticipated to rule the cloud AI market, due to its early adoptions of the technology. Secondly, most of the major players in the market are US-based. The research covers the current and historic cloud AI market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Cloudminds Technology, Twilio, Inc., Visenze Pte Ltd, Infosys Limited, and Wipro Limited among others.

The cloud AIs are enhancing cloud-based service and applications, especially among SMEs. The rapid adoption of AI in industries, such as retail, automotive, and manufacturing is projected to increase at a fast pace. As the cloud is also playing a significant role in all these sectors, cloud AI is also expected to penetrate exponentially in these areas.

Government to Hold Significant Share