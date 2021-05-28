AI Infrastructure Market 2021 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) – Size, Share, Trends and Profitable Segments Breakdown and Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures till 2027

The AI Infrastructure Market research report studies across-the-board evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions. The competitor strategies range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, to acquisitions. This report comprises of a deep knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers & restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. Global market research analysis report serves a lot for business and bestows with solution for the toughest business questions. While formulating a reliable AI Infrastructure Market report, research and analysis has been carried out with one step or the combination of several steps depending upon the business & client necessities.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/ai-infrastructure-market/sample/

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “AI Infrastructure Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software), By Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud Based, Hybrid), Technology (Machine learning, Deep learning), End-user and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of AI Infrastructure Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in AI Infrastructure Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Purchase Full Report @ https://marketdigits.com/ai-infrastructure-market/buy/

The AI infrastructure market size is projected to reach USD 63.7 Billion by 2026, from USD 16.5 Billion in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 25.2% during 2021-2026. Major factors driving the market for AI infrastructure include increasing adoption of cloud machine learning platform, escalating demand for AI hardware in high-performance computing data centers, rising focus on parallel computing in AI data centers, growing volume of data generated in industries such as automotive and healthcare, improving computing power and declining hardware cost, growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations, and expanding AI applications in industries such as healthcare, automotive, finance, and tourism. The markets in North America and Europe is one of the key factors restraining the growth of the AI infrastructure market.

AI Infrastructure Market for Deep Learning Technology is Estimated to Grow at Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

AI infrastructure for deep learning technology enables a machine to build a hierarchical representation. For instance, the first layer of the captured image could scan for simple edges, followed by a layer that collects edge-forming shapes (such as rectangle or circle). The final layer could identify machine parts. After scanning several layers to identify the required data, the neural network can collate the features into an algorithm that can recognize the overall image. The growing adoption of robots, cybersecurity applications, IoT, industrial automation, and machine vision technology has created a large volume of data. This data serves as a training module in deep learning technology, which helps in testing and diagnosis processes. Deep learning technology helps to manage data consistently. The deep learning platform learns from different sources and creates a consolidated data environment. Moreover, this platform reduces the workload of end-user industries such as semiconductor and electronics, energy & power, pharmaceuticals, automotive, heavy metals and machine manufacturing, and food & beverages. The extensive use of big data, industrial IoT (IIoT), and robotics is fueling the growth of the AI infrastructure market for deep learning technology.

AI Infrastructure Market for Cloud Service Providers in APAC is Estimated to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Cloud service providers (CSPs) offer network services, infrastructure, or business applications in the cloud to various companies from industries such as automotive, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. The cloud mainly addresses 3 areas of operations: software-as-a-service (SaaS), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and platform-as-a-service (PaaS). The number of data center providers and cloud companies is likely to increase owing to the high efficiency and economies of scale offered by cloud computing. Cloud service providers offer services to several customers from a common shared infrastructure (i.e., equipment for operations, networking, data storage, and hardware) and help companies to save their IT infrastructure cost.

China Is Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR in AI Infrastructure Market During Forecast Period

The AI infrastructure market in China is growing rapidly. As multinational and domestic enterprises increasingly transit to cloud services providers (CSPs) and colocation solutions, the AI data center growth in China continues to evolve. The demand for AI data centers in the country has exceeded the available supply as organizations seek enhanced connectivity and scalable solutions for their growing businesses. Investments by the Chinese government for stimulating technological developments have led to an increase in the adoption of cloud-based services such as Big Data Analytics and Internet of Things (IoT). Various government reforms, such as the establishment of free trade in Shanghai, are attracting international investors. The growing demand for high-density, redundant facilities is triggering a shift in the design and development of the country’s data centers.

North America is Projected to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

At present, North America accounts for the largest share of the global AI infrastructure market, and a similar trend is likely to continue in the near future. The US and Canada are expected to adopt AI-based servers at a high rate. These countries are technologically developed economies in North America because of their strong focus on investing in R&D activities for the development of new technologies. The North American AI infrastructure is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US is one of the major contributors to the North American AI market. The US is one of the leading countries in the world to adopt AI technology. In addition, the presence of prominent AI technology providers in the country, such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Intel, Facebook, MetaMind, Tute Genomics, and Amazon.com, is boosting the growth of the AI infrastructure market in this region.

Key Market Players

Key players operating in the AI infrastructure market are Intel Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), IBM (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Micron Technology (US), Amazon Web Services (US), CISCO (US), Oracle (US), ARM (UK), Xilinx (US), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (US), Dell (US), HPE (US), Habana Labs (Israel), and Synopsys Inc. (US).

Intel Corporation (US)

Intel is a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced integrated digital technology platforms. The company has robust market presence, especially in the PC and data center market, and invests significantly in R&D, which has resulted in its strong position in the AI infrastructure market. In the past 2 years, Intel significantly adopted inorganic strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships. The acquisition of companies such as Saffron Technology, Altera, Nervana Systems, Movidius, and Mobileye has further improved its AI product portfolio. Moreover, Intel’s partnership with AI software solution and service providers, such as C3 IoT, Inc., JianPei Tech Ltd., and Mphasis, is expected to remain a vital growth strategy of the company in the coming years as these solutions will lead to mainstream AI adoption that will drive improvements in efficiency, responsiveness, and personalization.

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

NVIDIA has 2 reportable segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment provides products under several brands, including GeForce, Quadro, GeForce NOW, Quadro, Tesla, and GRID. GeForce is used for visual computing in PC gaming. Quadro is used for computer-aided design, video editing, and other applications. GeForce NOW is for cloud-based game-streaming service. Quadro is for designers in the field of computer-aided design, special effects, video editing, and other applications. Tesla is designed to meet deep learning and accelerated computing applications, and GRID is used to power NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and data centers. The company has significantly invested in R&D; for instance, it increased its investment from USD 1.33 billion in 2017 to USD 1.80 billion in 2018. Since its inception, it has made a total R&D investment of over USD 15 billion. Moreover, it has more than 7,300 patents with inventions pertaining to modern computing. This has resulted in its strong organic growth and robust market position in terms of hardware product development in the AI market.

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Samsung has been a leader in the memory segment with product offerings such as dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash solutions, and advanced solid-state drive (SSD) products. DRAM solutions include components and modules for PC, server, and mobile applications. Samsung offers a broad portfolio of high-performance, high-density NAND flash solutions combined with its preceding controller technologies that encompass embedded and non-embedded memory storage solutions, as well as SSDs that can be used as data storage devices for PCs and enterprise systems. Samsung’s advanced SSD products offer the next-generation storage solutions that overcome the shortcomings of conventional hard disk drives, suggest attractive alternatives for server applications, and improve the stability and performance of systems in which they are used.

Based on Offering, the AI infrastructure market has been segmented as follows:

Hardware

Processor

CPU

GPU

FPGA

ASIC

Memory

Storage

Networking

Server Software

Based on Technology, the AI infrastructure market has been segmented as follows:

Machine learning

Deep learning

Based on Function, the AI infrastructure market has been segmented as follows:

Training

Inference

Based on Deployment type, the AI infrastructure market has been segmented as follows:

On-premises

Cloud

Hybrid

Based on End-user, the AI infrastructure market has been segmented as follows:

Enterprises

Government organizations

Cloud service providers

Based on Region, the AI infrastructure market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Recent Developments

In February 2019, IBM launched a new portfolio of IoT solutions that team AI and advanced analytics to help asset-intensive organizations, such as the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), to improve maintenance strategies. The solution is designed to help organizations to lower costs and reduce the risk of failure from physical assets such as vehicles, manufacturing robots, turbines, mining equipment, elevators, and electrical transformers.

In April 2019, AMD and HOSTKEY (Moscow), an equipment leasing and reliable cloud solution provider, announced the release of AMD EPYC processor-based servers across HOSTKEY’s infrastructure. The deployment of AMD EPYC CPUs offers differentiated features, such as core-count, connectivity, and memory bandwidth, to HOSTKEY customers running virtualized environments and high-performance computing workloads.

In October 2018, Xilinx launched Alveo, a portfolio of powerful accelerator cards designed to dramatically increase performance in industry-standard servers across cloud and on-premise data centers. With Alveo, customers can expect breakthrough performance improvement at low latency when running critical data center applications such as real-time machine learning inference, video processing, genomics, and data analytics.

In March 2019, Micron Technology launched the portfolio of Micron 2200 PCIe NVMe SSDs. These drives are available in capacities ranging from 256 GB through 1 TB in an M.2 22×80 mm form factor. This portfolio of SSDs brings increased bandwidth and reduced latency to client computing markets by addressing growing needs across original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other clients.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid to long term?

What will be the upcoming industries for AI infrastructure?

What are the drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the AI infrastructure market growth?

Which hardware components and software solutions are expected to be used widely to build AI infrastructure in the mid to long term?

Which region is expected to witness significant demand for AI infrastructure?

Latest published market study on Global AI Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Industry Report with Pie Chart, data Tables, high level qualitative chapters & Graphs is available now to provide complete assessment of the Market highlighting evolving trends, Measures taken up by players, current-to-future scenario analysis & growth factors validated with Viewpoints extracted via Industry experts and Consultants. AI Infrastructure market research report has been produced by including highly developed insight and analysis which furnishes maximum benefits to the industry. This market report makes use of most modern tools & techniques for collecting, researching, analyzing and estimating market data. The AI Infrastructure report brings into light key industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume that assist industry to speculate the strategies to enhance return on investment (ROI).

Table of Contents-Snapshot– Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/ai-infrastructure-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : [email protected]