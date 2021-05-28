Storage as a Service Market May see a Big Move | Major Giants Alphabet , Amazon.com, IBM

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 131 pages on title ‘Global Storage as a Service Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027’ with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The study covers key regions and important players such as Alphabet ,Amazon.com ,Hewlett Packard Enterprise ,IBM ,Microsoft

Summary

About Storage as a Service

Storage as a service is an on-demand data storage and archiving solution subscribed by organizations to store and retrieve enterprise digital content from third-party storage infrastructure.

HTF MI analysts forecast the Global Storage as a Service Market to grow at a CAGR of 31.05% during the period 2021-2027.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global storage as a service market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the adoption of technology for cloud storage solutions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

global storage as a service market 2021-2027, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Alphabet

• Amazon.com

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• IBM

• Microsoft

Market driver

• Increasing adoption of big data analytics

Market challenge

• Bandwidth limitations

Market trend

• Increased adoption of BYOD policy

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2021-2027

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

• Segmentation by deployment

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

• Segmentation by technology

• Comparison by technology

• Stand-alone and platform-attached storage – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Cloud archiving – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Cloud backup – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Market opportunity by technology

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

