K12 Makerspace Materials Market SWOT Analysis By Key Players : GoldieBlox, littleBits, LEGO Group

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 126 pages on title ‘Global K12 Makerspace Materials Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027’ with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The study covers key regions and important players such as Basic Fun!, Follett, GoldieBlox, littleBits, LEGO Group, Stratasys, SparkFun Electronics, Sphero

Summary

About K-12 Makerspace Materials

K-12 makerspace is a place in K-12 schools that allow students to create, tinker, invent, discover, and explore new ideas using a varied range of materials, often, referred to as K-12 makerspace materials.

HTF MI analysts forecast the global k-12 makerspace materials market to grow at a CAGR of 15.76% during the period 2021-2027.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global k-12 makerspace materials market for 2021-2027. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from makerspace material providers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Global K-12 Makerspace Materials Market 2021-2027, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Basic Fun!

• Follett

• GoldieBlox

• littleBits

• LEGO Group

• Stratasys

• SparkFun Electronics

• Sphero

Market driver

• Increasing emphasis on makerspace-aligned curriculum

Market driver

Market challenge

• Complexity in managing makerspaces

Market challenge

Market trend

• Increased emphasis on mobile makerspaces

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2021-2027

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Global K-12 makerspace materials market by robotic toolkits

• Global K-12 makerspace materials market by construction materials

• Global K-12 makerspace materials market by art and craft materials

• Global K-12 makerspace materials market by other materials

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SCHOOL LEVEL

• Segmentation by school level

• Comparison by school level

• Global K-12 makerspace materials market by middle schools

• Global K-12 makerspace materials market by elementary schools

• Global K-12 makerspace materials market by high schools

• Market opportunity by school level

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• K-12 makerspace materials market in Americas

• K-12 makerspace materials market in EMEA

• K-12 makerspace materials market

