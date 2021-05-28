5G Infrastructure Market 2021-2026 Sets the Table for Continued Growth | Global Players – Huawei, Ericsson, Samsung, Nokia Networks

The 5G Infrastructure Market research report studies across-the-board evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions. The competitor strategies range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, to acquisitions. This report comprises of a deep knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers & restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. Global market research analysis report serves a lot for business and bestows with solution for the toughest business questions. While formulating a reliable 5G Infrastructure Market report, research and analysis has been carried out with one step or the combination of several steps depending upon the business & client necessities.

5G Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, 5G Radio Access Networks, 5G Core Network, Transport Networks), Core Network Technology (SDN, NFV), Network Architecture (5G NR Non-Standalone, 5G Standalone), Operational Frequency (Sub 6 GHz, Above 6 GHz), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government) and Geography – Global Forecast To 2026".

To Avail deep insights of 5G Infrastructure Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in 5G Infrastructure Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

The 5G infrastructure market is estimated to be valued at USD 784 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 47,775 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 67.1%. The major driving factors is the lower latency in 5G, growing adoption of virtual networking architecture in telecommunications, and growth in mobile data traffic are driving the market. Increasing M2M connections across various industries are also expected to drive the 5G infrastructure growth during the forecast period.

Network function virtualization held largest size of 5G infrastructure market in 2019

The NFV is designed in such a way that a network operator can easily implement different network functions via software that can be run on standard server hardware and can be easily shifted or installed in different locations in the network as per requirement without the need to install new hardware equipment. In other words, the network provider will no longer need to procure dedicated or application-specific hardware devices to build, add, or to offer new services. Owing to these factors, NFV is suitable in the 5G network environment.

5G Standalone (NR + Core) to grow at higher CAGR in 5G infrastructure market during forecast period

5G Standalone (SA) refers to an independent 5G network. 5G SA includes both New Radio and Core. 5G SA network provides an end-to-end 5G experience to users. The SA network can interoperate with the existing 4G or LTE network to provide service continuity between the 2 network generations. 5G Core uses a cloud-aligned service-based architecture (SBA) that supports control plane function interaction, reusability, flexible connections, and service discovery that spans all functions.

Above 6 GHz held largest share of 5G infrastructure market in 2019

Frequencies such as 26 GHz and 28 GHz bands in above 6 GHz band have strong momentum. They tend to support spectrum harmonization, and thus reduce handset complexity, economies of scale, and early equipment availability. Governments and regulators must realize the potential of 5G for new mobile bands above 24 GHz. Significant availability of harmonized 5G spectrum in these bands is essential to enable fast 5G speeds, low cost devices, international roaming, and minimize cross border interference.

Industrial end-user segment to have highest growth in 5G infrastructure market in coming years

Currently, the deployment of 5G in the industrial sector is in the nascent stage, and not many developments can be seen. However, owing to growth opportunities in IoT and M2M communication technologies, a 5G network is expected to play a vital role in manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace & defense, industrial, automotive, and many other sectors.

North America to hold major share of 5G infrastructure market in 2019

North America is one of the leading markets for 5G infrastructure, in terms of R&D activities in 5G technology, network design/deployment, and presence of key market players. North America is well known for its high adoption rate of new advanced technologies including Internet of Things (IoT), wearable technology, autonomous car/connected cars. Reliable and fast connectivity required for these technologies is addressed by 5G. Therefore, high growth opportunities for the said market in North America can be expected.

Key Market Players

The major players in the 5G infrastructure market are Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Samsung (South Korea), Nokia Networks (Finland), ZTE (China), NEC (Japan), CISCO (US), CommScope (US), Comba Telecom Systems (Hong Kong), Alpha Networks (Taiwan), Siklu Communication (Israel), and Mavenir (US).

Huawei (China) is the leader in the 5G infrastructure market. The company is a global information and technology solutions provider. It has about 36 joint innovation centers and 14 R&D centers, with a widespread presence and serves its customers in about 170 countries. The company is also among the major vendors of the telecom network infrastructure. The network equipment provided by Huawei has always been a major part of rollouts in APAC, Europe, the US, and other emerging regional markets across the world. Huawei is looking forward to work with its partners to activate transformation in enterprise collaboration and communication, which includes 10-fold network capacity expansion, 10 dB coverage improvement, 10 times better user experience, and introduces artificial intelligence (AI) to simplify networks.

5G Infrastructure Market, by Communication Infrastructure:

Small Cell

Macro Cell

5G Infrastructure Market, by Core Network Technology:

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

5G Infrastructure Market, by Network Architecture:

5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)

5G Standalone (NR + Core)

5G Infrastructure Market, by Operational Frequency:

Sub 6 GHz

Above 6 GHz

5G Infrastructure Market, by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

Key questions addressed by the report

Which are the major applications of 5G infrastructure market? How big is the opportunity for their growth in the developing economies in the next 5 years?

Which are the major companies in the market? What are their major strategies to strengthen their market presence?

Which are the leading countries in the market? What would be the share of North America and APAC in this market the next 5 years?

Where will all these developments in the 5G infrastructure market take the industry in the mid to long term?

What are the upcoming applications for 5G infrastructure?

5G Infrastructure market research report has been produced by including highly developed insight and analysis which furnishes maximum benefits to the industry. This market report makes use of most modern tools & techniques for collecting, researching, analyzing and estimating market data.

