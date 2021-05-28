Smart Bathroom Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Duravit, Jaquar, Kohler

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 108 pages on title ‘Global Smart Bathroom Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027’ with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The study covers key regions and important players such as Duravit ,Jaquar ,Kohler ,LIXIL Group ,TOTO

Summary

About Smart Bathroom

Smart bathrooms use automated plumbing and sanitary ware that can be controlled through smartphones or other smart devices using the Internet.

HTF MI analysts forecast the global smart bathroom market to grow at a CAGR of 10.19% during the period 2021-2027.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart bathroom market for 2021-2027. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of smart bathroom products including smart toilets, smart faucets, shower systems, smart windows, and others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Global Smart Bathroom Market 2021-2027, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Duravit

• Jaquar

• Kohler

• LIXIL Group

• TOTO

Market driver

• Increasing demand for smart bathrooms from commercial sector

Market challenge

• High initial cost and growing threat from substitute products

Market trend

• Increasing adoption of smart bathrooms in airports

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2021-2027

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Smart toilets – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Smart faucets – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Shower systems – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Smart windows – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Others – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 202

