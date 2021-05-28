Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market – Big Changes to Have Big Impact

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 109 pages on title ‘Global Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027’ with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The study covers key regions and important players such as AGRO Merchants Group, Americold, John Swire & Sons, Lineage Logistics, Preferred Freezer Services

Summary

About Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics

Food and beverage cold chain logistics is defined as the process of storing and transporting food and beverages in a temperature-controlled environment. Goods such as meat, seafood, beverages, and frozen foods are stored and transported in a temperature-controlled environment.

HTF MI analysts forecast the global food and beverage cold chain logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% during the period 2021-2027.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global food and beverage cold chain logistics market for 2021-2027. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the use of food and beverages cold chain logistic solutions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Global Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market 2021-2027, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AGRO Merchants Group

• Americold

• John Swire & Sons

• Lineage Logistics

• Preferred Freezer Services

Market driver

• Growth of organized retail sector in APAC

Market challenge

• Seasonal demand for refrigerated products lead to capacity-related issues

Market trend

• Rising popularity of blockchain technology to improve traceability in cold chains

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2021-2027

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Meat and seafood – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Dairy and frozen desserts – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Fruits, vegetables, and beverages – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Bakery and confectionery – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Food and beverage cold chain logistics market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Food and beverage cold chain logistics market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2021-2027

• Food and beverage cold chain logistics market in APAC – Market size and forecast 20

