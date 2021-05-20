Education Apps Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | EdX, Lumosity, BenchPrep

Education Apps is referred to as an application which is made for an educational purpose. The educational apps can be run on mobile, tablet and laptops also. Due to the rise in startups related to educational startups and development of wearable technologies, there is a driving factor for the educational apps. While the high cost associated with the interoperability and OS fragmentation, and eye strain caused due to prolong reading can hinder the market growth. Instead of all this, there is also the growing opportunities caused due to the rapid proliferation of new technologies related to education.

Latest released the research study on Global Education Apps Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Education Apps Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Education Apps. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Age of Learning (United States), Duolingo (United States), EdX (United States), Khan Academy (United States), Edmodo (United States), Lumosity (United States), Rosetta Stone (United States), WizIQ (India), BenchPrep (United States), Duo Labs (United States), IXL Learning (United States) .

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Education Apps Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend

Growing Focus on Wearable Technology

Audio-books Application is Gaining Traction Among E-readers



Market Drivers

Rise in Educational Startups and Development of Wearable Technologies

Growing Demand for STEM-Based Apps



Opportunities

Rapid Proliferation of New Educational Technologies



Challenges

Risks Related With Data Protection As Well As Account Management

Need to Charge the Battery of the Devices Frequently



The Global Education Apps Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Wearable technology, Smartphones), Application (K-12 education, Higher education), Cost Structure (Free, Paid)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Education Apps Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Education Apps market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Education Apps Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Education Apps

Chapter 4: Presenting the Education Apps Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Education Apps market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Education Apps Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

