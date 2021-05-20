Top Insights on the Spend Analytics Market- key players Involved: Empronc Solutions, Proactis, Ivalua, Coupa Software

The latest update of Global Spend Analytics Market study provides comprehensive information on the development activities by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Spend Analytics Market, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 208 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Jaggaer, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Proactis, Ivalua Inc., Coupa Software Incorporated, International Business Machines Corporation, Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Bravosolution SPA, SAS Institute Inc., Zycus Inc., and Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC.

Summary

According to Research, the Global Spend Analytics Market is accounted for $1.09 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $3.54 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.3 % during the forecast period. Expanding requirement for supplier and market intelligence and Predictive Analytics for businesses are some drivers which are positively affecting the market. However, trouble in migrating from legacy systems is hindering the market. Developing demand for cloud computing technology is providing the significant growth opportunities for the market.

By analytics type, descriptive analytics segment is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR due to growing appropriation of computerized innovations. By geography, Asia pacific is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing machinery cost in countries such as China and India.

Some of the key players in Spend Analytics market include Jaggaer, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Proactis, Ivalua Inc., Coupa Software Incorporated, International Business Machines Corporation, Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Bravosolution SPA, SAS Institute Inc., Zycus Inc., and Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC.

Analytics Types Covered:

• Prescriptive Analytics

• Descriptive Analytics

• Predictive Analytics

Deployment Models Covered:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Applications Covered:

• Governance and Compliance Management

• Financial Management

• Demand and Supply Forecasting

• Risk Management

• Supplier Sourcing and Performance Management

• Other Applications

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Components Covered:

• Services

o Professional Services

o Consulting

o Managed Services

o Support and Maintenance

• Software

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Energy and Utilities

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Manufacturing

• Telecommunications and IT

• Government and Defense

• Other End Users

Business Functions Covered:

• Marketing

• Finance

• Procurement

• Information Technology

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Spend Analytics Market, By Analytics Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Prescriptive Analytics

5.3 Descriptive Analytics

5.4 Predictive Analytics

6 Global Spend Analytics Market, By Deployment Model

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cloud

6.3 On-Premises

7 Global Spend Analytics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Governance and Compliance Management

7.3 Financial Management

7.4 Demand and Supply Forecasting

7.5 Risk Management

7.6 Supplier Sourcing and Performance Management

7.7 Other Applications

8 Global Spend Analytics Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

