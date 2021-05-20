Food Service Packaging Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players New Method Packaging, Genpak, Stanpac, Smurfit Kappa

The latest update of GlobalFood Service PackagingMarket () Market study provides comprehensive information on the development activities by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Food Service PackagingMarket (), complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 176 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Huhtamaki Oyj, Linpac Packaging , Pactiv LLC, D&W Fine Pack, Gold Plast SPA, Genpak, LLC , Stanpac Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, WestRock Company, DS Smith, New Method Packaging, Southern Champion Tray, Magnum Packaging, Golden Box Ltd, Michigan Box Company, International Paper Company.

Summary

According to Research, the Global Food Service Packaging Market is valued at $63.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $103.51 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.33% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in demand for ready-to-eat food, changes in consumer demand patterns towards packaging and prevalence of using convenient packaging are the factors favouring the food service packaging market growth. On the other hand, the lack of awareness regarding food service packaging is hampering the market growth.

By material type, plastics segment dominated the food service packaging market with major market share due to its low cost for the manufacture of disposable foodservice products. In addition, Paper & paperboard segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period as a result of increasing consumer affection towards sustainable materials. Asia Pacific region holds the largest share in Food Service Packaging market due to rapid urbanization and increase in fast food culture in emerging economies such as China, Southeast Asian countries, and India. However, North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the changing life styles of the people.

Some of the key players in the market include Huhtamaki Oyj, Linpac Packaging , Pactiv LLC, D&W Fine Pack, Gold Plast SPA, Genpak, LLC , Stanpac Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, WestRock Company, DS Smith, New Method Packaging, Southern Champion Tray, Magnum Packaging, Golden Box Ltd, Michigan Box Company, International Paper Company.

Packaging Type Covered:

• Flexible Packaging

o Foil, Paper and pouches

o Bags

o Other Flexible packagings

• Rigid Packaging

o Plastic Containers

o Paperboard Boxes and containers

o Other Rigid Packagings

• Other Packagings

Material Type Covered:

• Plastic

o Polystyrene (PS)

§ Expanded PS

§ Rigid PS

o Polyethylene

o Poly lactic Acid (PLA)

o Polyethylene Terephthalate

o Polypropylene

• Aluminium

• Fiber Based

o Clay Coated Cardboard

o Molded Fiber

o Corrugated Paperboard

§ F Flute

§ B Flute

§ E Flute

Application Covered:

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Dairy Products

• Beverages

• Bakery & Confectionery

Fabrication Process Covered:

• Die Cutting

• Thermoforming

• Injection Molding

End Users Covered:

• Online Food Ordering

• Foodservice Outlets

• Takeaway Meals

• Institutional Foodservices

• Bakery & Confectionery

• On the Go Breakfast

• Restaurants

• Dairy Products

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Enduser Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Food Service Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Flexible Packaging

5.2.1 Foil, Paper and pouches

5.2.2 Bags

5.2.3 Other Flexible packagings

5.3 Rigid Packaging

5.3.1 Plastic Containers

5.3.2 Paperboard Boxes and containers

5.3.3 Other Rigid Packagings

5.4 Other Packagings

