Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The introduction of various innovative products, growing prevalence of chronic disorders, rising geriatrics population and upsurge in the cases of accidents are expected to be the major factors affecting the industry growth in the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 5.36 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 11.4%, Market Trends– Various companies are into mergers and acquisitions to improve their product portfolio and to sustain in the market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Pressure Ulcers Treatment market was valued at USD 5.36 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 12.73 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 11.4%. Pressure ulcers which is caused by prolonged pressure on the skin are mostly found in patients who are bedridden due to various reasons such as accident cases of coma or long-term treatments such as chemotherapy. Though it is not deadly disease, but grave injuries due to pressure ulcers may lead to infections and requires immediate treatment.

The growing frequency of accidents in household or on roads is among a key driving factor for the market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 93% of the world’s fatalities happen on the road in which children and young adults are profoundly affected. Furthermore, the elderly population, which is prone to various chronic diseases, may escalate the market growth widely. The increasing incidences of type-2 diabetes that impact blood supply in the body are also expected to be a driving factor for the market. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2019, 9.3% of the population, which is 463 million people, had diabetes, and the number is expected to rise to 10.2% (equivalent to 578 million) by 2030.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew plc, Integra LifeSciences, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Essity Aktiebolag, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Acelity L.P., Inc., Cardinal Health, Coloplast Group, and ConvaTec, Inc.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

By Product (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Pressure Relief Devices High-tech Devices Low-tech Devices

Wound Dressings Hydrocolloids Polyurethane Film Hydrogels Collagen Foams Others

Wound Care Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Others

Others

By Wound (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Stage-1

Stage-2

Stage-3

Stage-4

Deep Tissue Injury

By End Use (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Community Healthcare Centers

Homecare

Others

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

