Endometrial Resection Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027
Summary
The increasing prevalence of endometrial resection devices and rise in awareness regarding the procedure are driving the demand for the market. Market Size – USD 0.94 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Increase in demand […]
The increasing prevalence of endometrial resection devices and rise in awareness regarding the procedure are driving the demand for the market.
Market Size – USD 0.94 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries.
The global endometrial resection devices market is forecast to reach USD 1.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Endometrial resection is a medical procedure which involves the removal of a woman’s lining of the uterus, i.e., endometrium, with an electrosurgical wire loop to prevent excessive bleeding during menstruation. In most cases, this procedure significantly reduces or stops blood flow.
This procedure is recommended when the uterine bleeding is no longer controlled by any other means or medications. This procedure is strictly not suitable for women who are suffering from disorders such as infections of the uterus, endometrial hyperplasia, pregnancy, and cancer of the uterus. The increase in gynecological disorders such as endometriosis and uterine myomas have resulted in patients opting for various surgical and diagnostic treatment. Rapid technological advances in the medical devices sector have led to the development and adoption of endometrial resection devices as treatment care.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2485
The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.
Key companies operating in the market include:
Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Ethicon US, Minerva Surgical, Cooper Surgical, RF Medical, MedGyn Inc., Biosense Webster Inc., Erbe Inc., and Hansen Medical Inc., among others.
The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.
On basis of product types and application offered by the Endometrial Resection Devices industry, the market is segmented into:
Product type:
Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Remote temperature probe
- Ablation catheter
- Resectoscope
- Radiofrequency electrodes
- Ablation surgical antennas
- Radiofrequency ablation catheter
- Laser ablation catheter
Resection Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Radiofrequency electrosurgery ablation
- Microwave energy ablation
- Cryotherapy ablation
- Thermal balloon ablation
- Circulated hot fluid ablation
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2485
The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Endometrial Resection Devices market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.
The regional analysis covers:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Italy
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- A.E.
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/endometrial-resection-devices-market
Benefits of Endometrial Resection Devices Market Report:
- Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Endometrial Resection Devices sector
- Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry
- Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Endometrial Resection Devices industry
- In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Endometrial Resection Devices industry
- Analysis of the Endometrial Resection Devices market drivers, constraints, and opportunities
- Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2485
Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.
Explore our related report from different Publications:
Bovine Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Size
Facial Erythema Therapeutics Market Trends
Ingestible Smart Pills Market Growth
Laser Therapy Caps Market Forecast
https://newsinpaphos.com/