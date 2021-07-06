Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Increasing number of ESRD patients, growing prevalence of diabetes and rapid growth in geriatric population along with the launch of low-cost and patient-friendly dialysis products and the growing number of dialysis centers are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 68.73 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.2%, Market trends –Increasing number of ESRD patients and increasing preference for dialysis procedures over renal transplants

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market was valued at USD 69.58 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 112.2 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are used to treat kidney failure. Hemodialysis uses a human-made membrane for filtration of waste and removal of excess fluid from the blood. In contrast, peritoneal dialysis uses the lining of the abdominal cavity and a solution known as dialysate for the elimination of waste and excess fluid from the body.

The increasing number of patients suffering from kidney diseases, an increased prevalence of diabetes along with the preference of patients for dialysis treatment over kidney transplant are the major factors contributing to the growth of global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. Along with this, the rising geriatric population, increasing investments for innovating dialysis products, technological advancements in the products, and favorable reimbursement policies are factors that drive the growth of the market. Various key players are engaged in providing user friendly services such as home dialysis. Lack of organ donors as compare to number of organ recipient, increasing organ rejection cases are also expected to carve the population towards dialysis. Increasing kidney diseases such as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), according to University of California San Francisco approximately 2 million patients have ESRD across the globe and is expected to rise in further years which is expected to grow the demand of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2245

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., DaVita Healthcare Partners, Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nikkiso, Nipro Corporation

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2245

Segmentation by Product Type:

Products & Services Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hemodialysis Machines Center Use hemodialysis machines Home Use hemodialysis machines

Consumables Dialyzers On the basic of material Synthetic Cellulose On the basic of flux High flux Low Flux

Hemodialysis analyzer product AV fistula Arteriovenous grafts Tunneled hemodialysis catheter Temporary hemodialysis catheter

Bloodline

Hemodialysis Concentrates Alkaline Acidic

Others

Services In House Clinic

Peritoneal Dialysis Concentrates Machines Catheters Short term Long term

Transfer sets

Services

Modality (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hemodialysis Conventional long-term Short nocturnal

Peritoneal Dialysis Continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis Automated peritoneal dialysis



Segmentation by Application/End-user:

Water Treatment System (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hemodialysis water treatment system Central water disinfection systems Chemical disinfection systems Heat disinfection systems Accessories Portable water disinfection systems

Peritoneal water treatment system

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

In-Center Dialysis

Hospitals

Independent Dialysis Centers

Home Dialysis Peritoneal Dialysis Home Hemodialysis



Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hemodialysis-and-peritoneal-dialysis-market

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2245

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customize as per requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Medical Imaging Systems Market

Neuromodulation Market Share

Optical Coherence Tomography Growth

Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Trends

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market