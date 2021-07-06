Medical Holography Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

Growing clinical applications of holography, rising adoption of holography products in biomedical research, improvement in medical education and training and development of holography as a promising technology in representing complex 3D structures are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Medical Holography during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 269.7 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 27.7%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Medical Holography

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Medical Holography market was valued at USD 269.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.09 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 27.7%. Holography is a technique that provides a stereoscopic image of an object without the use of lenses. It is made up of a physical structure that diffracts light into an image. The demand for the market is majorly driven by the increased accessibility of technology along with increased investment in research and development activities, which further is expected to propel the market growth of medical holography. The adoption of the technology has rapidly increased in the medical and healthcare sector, owing to the benefits provided by this technique. These benefits include precise coordination in the diagnostic application, live image generation, detection with minimal invasion, and advanced training. Since more people prefer the technique associated with minimal invasion techniques, the demand for the device is expected to rise in the near future.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

EchoPixel, Inc. (U.S.), Realview Imaging Ltd. (Israel), Mach7 Technologies Pte. Ltd. (Australia), Ovizio Imaging systems (Belgium), Holoxica Ltd. (U.K.), zSpace, Inc. (U.S.), Lyncee Tec (Switzerland), Eon Reality (U.S.), Zebra Imaging (U.S.), and NanoLive SA (Switzerland).

Medical Holography Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Holographic Display,

Holographic Microscope,

Holographic Print,

Holographic Software

Others

Application Outlook:

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Medical Imaging

Medical Education

Biomedical Research

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Medical Schools

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Others

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

