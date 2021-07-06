Medical Laser Systems Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Rising prevalence of eye-related disorders, rising number of patients using advanced laser-based treatments, and the increasing importance of aesthetics are key factors contributing to high CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 1709.6 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 12.2%, Market Trends – Development of technologically advanced systems

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Medical Laser Systems market was valued at USD 1709.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4148.8 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 12.2%. The primary factor driving the growth of this industry is technological advancements. The latest advancements in technology have led to an increase in the number of its applications in the medical industry. These advancements have benefits such as small incisions, decrease in the intensity of pain and fast recovery after any surgical procedure. These devices are becoming more advanced with the employment of hand-held diodes. Moreover, the increase in the application of technology for various cosmetic treatments, including hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and body contouring also support market growth.

Increasing incidences of chronic and skin diseases and the growing aging population are other major factors contributing to the growth of this industry. Globally, the geriatric population plays a major role in the growth of the market. In old age, loss of fibrous tissue and reduced vascular and glandular network in the layers of skin takes place. The appearance and characteristics of skin alters and leads to wrinkles, dryness, pigmentary alteration, and sagging of the skin. According to the UN-DESA, the population of individuals above 60 years of age in the U.S. will be 107 Million and that in China would be 437 million. The growing geriatric population worldwide is leading to the increasing adoption of these devices; thus, supporting the growth of the overall industry.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Alcon Laboratories, AngioDynamics, American Medical Systems, Biolase, Bausch & Lomb Holdings, and Cardiogenesis Corporation among others

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Medical Laser Systems Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Solid state laser systems Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser Systems Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser Systems Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser Systems Potassium Titanyl Phosphate Laser Systems Alexandrite Laser Systems Ruby Laser Systems

Gaseous state laser systems Co2 Laser Systems Argon Laser Systems Krypton Laser Systems Metal Vapor Laser Systems Helium – Neon Laser Systems Excimer Laser Systems

Dye Laser Systems

Diode Laser Systems

Application Outlook:

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Gynecology

Dentistry

Urology

Cardiovascular

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Surgical

Cosmetic

Dental

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

