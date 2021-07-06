Medical Imaging Systems Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Increasing demand for early disease diagnosis, adoption of analytics and artificial intelligence in diagnostic imaging, widening scope of clinical applications, rapidly growing geriatric population base, rising prevalence of associated diseases, technological advancements in the diagnostic imaging industry, and increasing investments, funds, and grants by public and private organizations are key factors contributing to high CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 24.11 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced technologies

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Medical imaging systems market was valued at USD 24.11 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 36.97 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The study covers systems of ‘Medical imaging’ – Medical imaging is the technical process of creating visual representations of the interior of a body for medical intervention and clinical analysis, as well as a visual representation of the function of some organs or tissues. The recent emergence of Medical imaging systems as a diagnostic tool is a major disruptive finding in the healthcare sector. In line with this, major technological advancements are leading to novel ways of diagnostics — for instance, CurveBeam LLC. An US-based advanced and compact 3D imaging Device Company launched an improved and updated version of Planmed Verity CBCT scanner. The device comes with a 3D imaging solutions for orthopedic, and also provides head and neck imaging. Rising adoption of analytics and artificial intelligence in diagnostic imaging, unmet needs of diagnostics pushing the tech development, significant focus of healthcare players on development of novel mechanisms, upcoming patent expiry, widening scope of clinical applications, favorable regulatory scenario, and availability of public as well as private funds for research are some of the prominent factors propelling industrial growth in the industry. However, High cost of diagnosis of these procedures, and technological limitations associated are the major hindrance for the industrial growth during 2019-2026.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

GE Healthcare, Esaote S.p.A, Siemens Healthineers, CurveBeam LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Samsung Electronics, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Carestream Health, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Mindray Medical International, Planmed Oy, Shimadzu Corporation among others.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Medical Imaging Systems Market segmentation by type:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Nuclear Imaging Systems

X-ray Imaging Systems

MRI Systems

Others

Medical Imaging Systems Market segmentation by application:

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Obstetrics/Gynecology Health

Cardiology

Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal

Neurology

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Imaging Centers

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the Medical Imaging Systems market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Medical Imaging Systems market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Medical Imaging Systems Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Medical Imaging Systems market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

