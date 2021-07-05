Coagulation Analyzers Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2027

Rising awareness about timely diagnosis of blot clots to add growth impetus to coagulation analyzers market

Market Size – USD 5.1 billion in 2020 Market Growth – 10.6% Market Trends – Increasing disposition towards blood clots

The global coagulation analyzers market size is expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

As well as vitamin K deficiency and heart disease, genetic disorders can contribute to blood clotting. The increasing understanding of blood clots and the fact that they can be avoided with early detection are factors driving the demand for coagulation analyzers. More than 100,000 individuals die per year in the U.S. due to blood clots, according to the CDC. Without warning, people with pulmonary embolism sometimes die. These variables are also driving the growth of the market for coagulation analyzers.

Over the coming years, lack of knowledge of timely blood clot detection and lack of qualified coagulation analyzers would restrict market development. A substantial portion of the population in developed countries is also unaware of the need for routine check-ups. People do not have access to proper healthcare in many under-privileged nations. These factors can pose significant challenges to the growth of the market for coagulation analyzers during the forecast period.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Abott, Alere, Helena laboratories, Instrumentation Laboratory, Roche, Siemens, Stago, Sysmex and Thermofisher.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Coagulation Analyzers Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Analyzers

Clinical Laboratory Analyzers

Point of Care Analyzers

Consumables

Reagents

Stains

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

APTT

D-Dimer

Fibrinogen

Prothrombin

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centres

Others

Application Outlook:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Mechanical

Electrochemical

Optical

Photo-optical/Chromogenic/Immuno

Others/Nephelometric

Others

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

