ATP Assays Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027

The expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors worldwide and the rising need for food & drug safety are the key market growth propellers

Market Size – USD 213.2 million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.5%, Market Trends – The rising prevalence of life-threatening diseases like cancer and the growing demand for safer food and medicinal products

The global ATP assays market size is expected to reach USD 472.6 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global market growth is primarily attributed to the growing demand for advanced, high-performance ATP assays in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food & beverage sectors. The increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases like cancer, the rapid spread of severely infectious diseases, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and the growing occurrence of water-borne and food-borne illnesses are the other significant parameters accountable for the global ATP assays market’s steady growth. Moreover, the ever-increasing need for safer drugs and food products, fast-paced adoption of food contamination testing methods across various sectors, and the rising focus on laboratory hygiene have further stimulated the market growth.

ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is the primary energy source found in living organisms, and it helps efficiently determine cell viability. ATP assays are tests that detect the viability of cells while examining the overall microbiological content and accurately detecting bacterial and microbial growth. Bioluminescent ATP assays are the most widely used ATP tests and are more efficient than other methods, owing to their simplified process, higher sensitivity, homogeneous protocol, and rapid results. ATP assays are widely used in the life sciences and pharmaceutical sectors for the assessment of drug safety. Moreover, these tests find significant application in the food & beverage industry for determining food safety and hygiene. Stringent regulations for food & beverage manufacturing processes have led to an augmented need for food safety testing, thereby spurring the global ATP assays market growth. Furthermore, the rising number of clinical trials and increasing research collaborations among pharmaceutical companies and research institutes and universities boost global market development.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Geno Technology, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Elabscience, Inc., Abcam plc, Hygiena, Abnova Corporation, LLC, AAT Bioquest, MBL International Corporation, BioThema AB, Lonza Group, PromoCell GmbH, BioVision, Inc., Canvax Biotech S.L., Biotium, and Creative Bioarray

On basis of product types and application offered by the ATP Assays industry, the market is segmented into:

Product type:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Instruments Luminometers Spectrophotometers

Consumables & Accessories Reagents & Kits Microplates Others



Applications:

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Disease Testing

Contamination Testing

Drug Discovery & Development

Others

By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Food & Beverage Industry

Others

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global ATP Assays market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of ATP Assays Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the ATP Assays sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the ATP Assays industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the ATP Assays industry

Analysis of the ATP Assays market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

