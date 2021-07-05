Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The growing significance of DNA analysis in criminal investigations and the rising number of forensic laboratories are the key factors fueling the growth of this market

Market Size – USD 6.7 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends – The rising government focus on strengthening national intelligence competencies

The global forensic equipment and supplies market size is expected to reach USD 12 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.9%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The steadfast growth of the market is accelerated by the consistently rising number of crimes and violations of law & order worldwide, mainly in regions with the lowest literacy rates, increasing adoption of leading-edge forensic technologies across government and independent forensic labs, and the significant role of DNA profiling and identification in criminal investigations. The extensive usage of advanced forensic equipment across crime investigation agencies and intelligence agencies and rising government initiatives to strengthen national intelligence capabilities create market growth opportunities in the near future.

Forensic equipment and supplies are laboratory equipment used in the detection and analysis of evidence or samples gathered from crime scenes, victims, or suspects using advanced genetic and biochemical technologies and methods. These tools are widely employed by forensic professionals in criminal investigations, and pharmaceutical and biotechnological research, and academic studies. Forensic equipment are used for trace evidence detection, forensic toxicology, DNA sequencing, body fluid analysis, fingerprint identification, blood pattern analysis, facial reconstruction, compound determination of harmful chemicals, and fire debris analysis. The rising number of forensic laboratories, surge in adoption of highly advanced forensic technologies in criminology, toxicology, and pharmacology, and the augmented government investments in the forensics industry are the other critical factors accountable for the growth of the global forensic equipment and supplies market. However, the snowballing costs of forensic equipment are a significant factor predicted to impede the market growth in the years to come.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Thermo Fisher Scientific, SCIEX (Danaher Corporation), GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Air Science, QIAGEN NV, Illumina, Inc., Lynn Peavey Company, Waters Corporation, BVDA International, Spectris, Safariland, LLC, Horiba, and Sirchie

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market segmentation by type:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Evidence-drying Cabinets

Reagents and Consumables

Low-temperature Storage Devices

By Instrument Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Spectroscopy Equipment Mass Spectrometers Fluorescence Spectrometers Infrared Spectrometers UV-visible Spectrometers Atomic Absorption Spectrometers

DNA Analyzers PCR Instruments Sanger Sequencers Electrophoresis Instruments NGS Instruments

Fingerprint Analyzers

Blood Chemistry Analyzers

Microscopes

Forensic Cameras

Laboratory Centrifuges

Gas Chromatography Systems

Liquid Chromatography Systems

Others (Automated liquid handling systems, laboratory evaporators, powder flow analyzers, cage changing hoods, powder dispensers, forensic workstations, etc.)

Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market segmentation by application:

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

DNA Analysis

Drug Testing/Toxicology

Blood Analysis

Biometrics

Others

By End-user (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Independent Forensic Laboratories

Government Forensic Laboratories

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

The report focuses on evaluation of the Forensic Equipment and Supplies market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Forensic Equipment and Supplies market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Forensic Equipment and Supplies market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

