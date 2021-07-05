Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

Market Size – USD 4.9 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – The rapidly growing industrial manufacturing sector

The global temperature monitoring systems market size is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.2%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The steadily growing demand for advanced temperature monitoring systems across the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, life sciences, manufacturing, e-commerce, and chemical industries is one of the most fundamental factors driving this market’s growth. The rapidly growing manufacturing sector, rising government focus on maintaining the quality and safety of foods and medicinal drugs, stringent regulatory norms product quality and storage, and the increasing e-commerce and logistics activities around the world are the crucial parameters contributing to the global market growth.

Temperature monitoring systems control and regulate the temperature of a product while preserving its freshness and quality and extending its shelf life. The standard features of temperature monitoring devices include temperature tracking, customized indicators, and automatic notifications or warnings on excessively low or high temperatures. Therefore, the extensive applications of these devices across the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cold chain logistics, retail & e-commerce, and chemical industries have accelerated the global temperature monitoring systems market growth. The recent COVID-19 outbreak, increasing demand for temperature monitoring systems across hospitals and other healthcare settings, and the surging demand for non-contact-based temperature monitoring systems to mitigate the spread of the infection have further propelled the market growth. However, the escalating costs of wireless temperature monitoring systems and their longer installation time are specific factors predicted to impede the global market growth in the near future.

Abb Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Testo AG, 3M Company, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Phillip, Emerson Electric Company, Briggs Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, Terumo Corporation, Rees Scientific, Monnit Corporation, Omega Engineering, DeltaTrak, Inc, SensoScientific, Inc., Isensix, Inc., and Cooper-Atkins Corporation.

Segmentation by Product Type:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Contact-based Temperature Monitoring Systems Conventional Temperature Monitoring Systems Wireless Temperature Monitoring Systems Temperature Measuring Strips and Labels

Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Thermal Imagers Fiber Optic Thermometers Pyrometers and Infrared Thermometers



Segmentation by Application/End-user:

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cold Storage Temperature Monitoring

Manufacturing Area Temperature Monitoring

Laboratory Temperature Monitoring

Hospital Room and Patient Temperature Monitoring

Home Care Temperature Monitoring

Green House Temperature Monitoring

Server Room Temperature Monitoring

By End-user (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Healthcare Facilities Healthcare Providers Blood Banks, Tissue Banks, IVF Clinics, and Diagnostic Labs Patient Monitoring & Home Care Settings Others

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

Food and Beverage Industry

Chemical and Petrochemical Industries

Energy & Power Industry

Others (Automotive, aerospace & defense, electronics, metal & mining, etc.)

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

