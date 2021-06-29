Contract Research Outsourcing Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2026

Rising number of R&D outsourcing activities, growing demand and number of clinical trials, emphasis on developing novel products, emphasis on R&D activities, Elevated demand for Specialized testing services, technological innovations and development, and emerging new markets in Asia Pacific are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Contract Research Outsourcing Market during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 38.18 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.4%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Contract Research Outsourcing Market

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Contract Research Outsourcing market was valued at USD 38.18 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 68.14 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4 %.

The study covers Contract Research Outsourcing – An organization that offers comprehensive services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical devices industries. Contract Research Outsourcing offers a wide range of support services like project management, clinical trial data management, database design & build, preclinical research, biopharmaceutical development, data entry & validation, biologic assay development, medicine and disease coding, safety and efficacy summaries, and others.

Rise in demand and increased number of clinical trial all over the globe, increased research and development budget and increased outsourcing activities, improved focus of pharmaceutical industries on R&D, and developing novel products boosts the contract research outsourcing market. Likewise, increase in the demand of specialized testing services, emerging new marketplaces, and innovative technologies developing more efficient and safer products, are some of the other key factors propelling contract research outsourcing market growth in the industry. However, fiercely competitive market environment and lack of skilled professionals, are expected to be the major restraints for market growth during 2019-2026.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Charles River Laboratories, Parexel International, IQVIA, Covance, PRA Health Sciences, LabCorp, Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), Clinitec, ICON plc, Medidata Solutions, and EPS International.and others.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Contract Research Outsourcing Market segmentation by type: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Early Phase Development Services Discovery Studies Chemistry, Manufacturing & Control (CMC) Preclinical Services

Clinic Research Services (CRS) Phase I CRS Phase II CRS Phase III CRS Phase IV CRS

Laboratory Services Bioanalytical Testing Analytical Testing

Physical Characterization

Toxicology Testing

Stability Testing

Raw Material Testing

Other Analytical Testing

Consulting Services

Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD)

Batch Release Testing

Others

Therapeutic Area Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Oncology

Immunological Disorders

Central nervous system (CNS) Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Respiratory Disorders

Diabetes

Other

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Academic Institutes

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the Contract Research Outsourcing market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Contract Research Outsourcing market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Contract Research Outsourcing Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Contract Research Outsourcing market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

