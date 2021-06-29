Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The rising incidence of prostate cancer is one of the significant factors influencing the growth of the diagnostic procedures for the disease.

Market Size – USD 2,801.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 12.3%, Market Trends – Increasing awareness about cancer diagnosis at an early stage.

The global prostate cancer diagnostics market is forecasted to reach USD 7,112.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The prostate cancer diagnostics market is observing demand attributed to the rising incidence of prostate cancer. It is the most common cause of death occurring as a result of cancer in American men. It has been found that nearly 1 out of 41 men die of prostate cancer. According to recent estimations, around 33,330 men will die of the disease in the year 2020.

Increasing awareness about cancer diagnosis at an early stage is a significant factor driving the market growth. A majority of prostate cancers or about 90.0% cases are detected when the disease is in the prostate gland and the nearby organs, and for such cases, the 5-year survival rate is about 100.0%, whereas the 5-year survival rate for the cases in which the disease has spread to other body parts is 31.0%.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Myriad Genetics Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Diasorin SPA, Genomic Health, and Beckman Coulter Inc., among others.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market segmentation by type:

Prostate Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acinar Adenocarcinoma

Ductal Adenocarcinoma

Transitional Cell (or Urothelial) Cancer

Squamous Cell Cancer

Small Cell Prostate Cancer

Others

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Preliminary Tests

Confirmatory Tests PCA3 Transrectal Ultrasound Biopsy



Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market segmentation by application:

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



