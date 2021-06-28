Health Information Exchange Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

Meaningful use requirements, new payment approaches that stress care coordination, and federal financial incentives are all driving the interest and demand for health information exchange market

Market Size – USD 1227.4 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 9.4%, Market Trends – Product Launches and Research for Advanced Tech Developments

Based on current analysis, the global Health Information Exchange market was valued at USD 1227.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2552.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.4%. health information exchange (HIE) is the electronic transformation of healthcare concerned data among medical facilities, health information organizations, companies that require and govern the exchange of this data. Electronic HIE allows healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses, pharmacists and patients to suitably access and securely share a patient’s vital medical information electronically thus, improving the speed, quality, safety and cost of patient care. While HIE typically refers to the act of exchanging information between two or more healthcare organizations or providers, it may also refer to an organization that is responsible for facilitating the exchange. The purpose of HIE is to promote the appropriate and secure access and retrieval of a patient’s information to improve the cost, quality, safety and speed of patient care. The demand for electronic HIE among care professionals is growing along worldwide efforts to improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of health care delivery, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the health information exchange market.

Services of the health information exchange market intends to help its providers to reduce medication and medical errors, eliminate unnecessary paper work, provide caregivers with clinical decision support tools for more effective treatment, improve public health monitoring and reporting, improve healthcare quality and reduce healthcare costs.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1795

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

GE, eClinicalWorks, Siemens AG, Orion Health, Medicity, IBM Corporation, CareEvolution, Cerner Corporation, RelayHealth Corporation, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Incand others.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Health Information Exchange market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1795

Segmentation by :

Application outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Web Portal Development

Internal Interfacing

Workflow Management

Others

Implementation model outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Centralized

Decentralized

Hybrid

Solution type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Portal-Centric

Platform-Centric

Messaging-Centric

Exchange set up (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Private HIE Public HIE



Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/health-information-exchange-market

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1795

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customize as per requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Genome Editing Market Share

Hot Melt Adhesives Market Size