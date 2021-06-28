Drug Eluting Stent Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2026

Rise in the public health awareness and increased government funding in medical sector with cardiac treatment centers, supportive regulatory environment for drug eluting products, increasing prevalence of heart diseases are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Drug Eluting Stents during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 5.63 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.67%, Market Trends – Research for new drug eluting stents

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global drug eluting stent market was valued at USD 5.63 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.74 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.67 %. The study covers in-depth analysis of drug eluting stents and its extensive use in the cardiovascular diseases. Drug eluting stents are metal stents that are coated with a pharmacologic agent (drug) that is known to suppress restenosis (the reblocking or closing up of an artery after angioplasty due to excess growth inside or at the edge of the stent). Drug eluting stents are usually preferred over bare metal stents for most people. Drug eluting stents are generally to keep the blockage from recurring compared to bare metal stents. One of the major objectives of drug eluting stents is to limit neointimal hyperplasia. The global drug eluting stent market is propelled by number of factors such as rise in the geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing acceptance for minimally invasive endovascular surgeries. However, strict regulatory approval process and lack of skilled professionals are major hindrance for the growth of global drug eluting market during 2019-2026. Conversely, the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players involved in the global drug eluting stent market.

The Drug Eluting Stent market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Drug Eluting Stent market. The global Drug Eluting Stent market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Drug Eluting Stent Market and profiled in the report are:

Terumo Corporation, Biosensors, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation and

Others

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Drug Eluting Stent Market Segmentation :

Drug Eluting Stent Market, by Coating (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026) Polymer based coating Biodegradable Non-biodegradable Polymer free coating Microporous Surface Microstructured Surface Slotted Tubular Surface Nanoporous Surface Drug Eluting Stent Market, by Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026) Coronary Artery Disease Peripheral Artery Disease Drug Eluting Stent Market, by End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026) Hospitals Cardiology Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Drug Eluting Stent market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Drug Eluting Stent industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

