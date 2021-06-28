Casting and Splinting Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The market for casting and splinting is expected to experience rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to the rising number of sports and vehicular accidents and other injuries, which in turn, is resulting in an increasing number of musculoskeletal problems among the populace.

Market Size – USD 2,513.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.

The global Casting and Splinting Market is forecasted to reach USD 4,052.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Surging demand for casting and splinting products in various shapes & sizes expedites the growth of the casting and splinting market. These items provide the wounded component with added support and warmth, thus growing the need for casting and splinting. Besides, increasing accessibility of such goods with the obtainability of several raw materials, including polyethylene, polyester, and fiberglass, should foster demand for casting & splinting products.

Casts and splints are beneficial in immobilizing orthopedic wounds and stimulate healing by supporting bone alignment, reducing pain, secure the damaged area, and aid to compensate for muscular weakness in the vicinity. Casting devices comprising orthopedic, body, plaster, or surgical casting is often made of fiberglass/plaster, surrounding a limb to stabilize and upheld structural anatomy till the wound has healed. Splinting devices are deployed in several circumstances to provide support for spine/limb, comprising temporary support of possibly broken bones/damaged joints during any sort of activity. Casting is an essential procedure for the majority of the fractures by offering more effective immobilization. Splints deliver several benefits over casting in terms of easier and rapid application and letting for natural swelling at the time of the early inflammatory phase of the injury by averting pressure related concerns. The rising occurrence of on-road accidents and musculoskeletal injuries is also an essential factor in boosting the demand for casting and splinting.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), 3M Healthcare, Corflex Inc., Prime Medical Inc., Patterson Medical Holdings Inc., Bird & Cronin Inc., DeRoyal Industries, BSN Medical GmbH, and AliMed, among others.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Casting and Splinting Market segmentation by type:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Castings Plaster Casts Casting Plates Cast Cutters Others

Splitting Fiberglass Splints Plaster Splints



Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyester

Polyethylene

Fiberglass

Plaster of Paris

Others

Casting and Splinting Market segmentation by application:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The report focuses on evaluation of the Casting and Splinting market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Casting and Splinting market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Casting and Splinting Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Casting and Splinting market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

