Optical Coherence Tomography Market Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

The growing incidence of cancer and cardiac diseases coupled with advancement in technology is driving the optical coherence tomography market.

Market Size – USD 1.10 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.4%, Market Trends – High application in Ophthalmology.

The global optical coherence tomography market is forecast to reach USD 2.29 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Optical coherence tomography is an effective optical diagnostics that emits a 2D view of the retina to help in ophthalmological treatments and tests.

The market is mainly propelled by the growing need for this technology across various domains of healthcare and life sciences. The market has been accentuated by the emergence of new technologies and furthered by the growing relevance of medical applications. The market is not only confined to ophthalmology and has plunged across other medical realms such as nephrology, dermatology, and oncology.

The growing need for pathological tests and treatment is contributing to the growth of the optical coherence tomography market. The non-invasive characteristics of the market has made it the prime choice in optical imaging. The developing nations, including India and China, have seen structural changes in their healthcare sector that is making developmental strides. This proliferates the demand for optical coherence tomography devices contributing to the strength of the market.

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Topcon Medical Systems Inc., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Michelson Diagnostics Ltd., Agfa Healthcare, Novacam Technologies Inc., Thorlabs Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and Optovue, Inc., among others.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Optical Coherence Tomography market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Segmentation by Product Type:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Catheter-based OCT devices

Doppler OCT devices

Handheld OCT devices

Tabletop OCT devices

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Frequency Domain OCT (FD-OCT)

Time Domain OCT (TDOCT)

Spatial Encoded Frequency Domain OCT

Segmentation by Application/End-user:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Ophthalmology

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Dermatology

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

