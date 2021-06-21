Dental Implants Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2026

High prevalence of tooth related diseases, growing geriatric population, immense funding for carrying out R&D activities, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Dental Implants Market during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 4.38 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.9%. Market Trends – Growing adoption for minimally invasive dental procedures and strategic developments for Dental Implants Market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dental Implants market was valued at USD 4.38 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.06 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9%. Dental implant is a surgical element which interfaces with the bone of the jaw or skull to support a dental prosthesis such as a crown, bridge, denture, facial prosthesis or to act as an orthodontic anchor. It is a long-term replacement preserving adjacent teeth. Getting an implant is similar to receiving a new tooth, and even it is considered as the only restorative technique that preserves and stimulates natural bone. Moreover, dental implants improve the appearance of a person by providing comfort and convenience unlike the removable dentures.

Prosthetics has a major role in fuelling the demand for dental implants through oral rehabilitation, which helps in restoring oral function and facial form of a patient. Soft tissues aren’t encroached when prosthetics are mounted on dental implants is further expected to propel the growth of the market. Growing geriatric population in developing countries in Asia Pacific with large untapped opportunities is supposed to drive market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this market is propel by growing prevalence of tooth decay and periodontal diseases in the overall population across the globe, increasing willingness to adopt dental cosmetic surgery, and the growing number of implant placing dentists. Moreover, the high cost of premium dental implants and limited reimbursement may expect to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

DENTSPLY Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, Osstem Implant, Southern Implant, Thommen Medical AG and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. and others.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Dental Implants market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Reports and Data has segmented the Global Dental Implants Market on the basis of :

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

Intramucosal Implants

Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Titanium Implants Titanium Implants, by Procedure Single-Stage Procedure Two-Stage Procedure Titanium Implants, by Connector External Hexagonal Connectors Internal Hexagonal Connectors Internal Octagonal Connectors Zirconium Implants



Design (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Tapered Dental Implants

Parallel-Walled Dental Implants

Procedure Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Root-Form Dental Implants

Plate-Form Dental Implants

Price (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Premium Implants

Value Implants

Discounted Implants

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

