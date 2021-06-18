Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

Changing lifestyle, rise in geriatric population, and technological advancements in the healthcare sector are some of the factors boosting Left ventricular assist device (LVAD) Market.

Market Size – USD 1.06 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 11.3%, Market Trends –Technological advancements in the healthcare sector.

The Global Left ventricular assist device (LVAD) Market is forecast to reach USD 2.32 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Various factors drive the growth of the LVAD market. Change in lifestyle has been one of the essential elements that have resulted in boosting the growth of this sector. It is because of changing lifestyle, individuals are exposed to habits like smoking and alcohol consumption. It is because of association with these habits, individuals have become more prone to cardiovascular disease that has resulted in increased demand for LVAD. With changing lifestyle, dietary habits of individuals are also changing, which is leading to an increased rate of obesity. Obesity is one of the underlying reason for cardiovascular diseases. Across the globe, more than 3 billion individuals are affected by obesity. With such a rise in the rate of obesity, there has been an increase in the demand for cardiovascular care, which in turn has resulted in promoting the LVAD market.

In addition to that, developments in the healthcare sector have resulted in a rise in the geriatric population. This section of the population is highly prone to cardiovascular diseases, which has resulted in an increased demand for cardiovascular care. Such a rise in demand for cardiovascular care has a positive impact on the market growth of the industry. Apart from that, cardiovascular diseases require continuous support, and, an increase of such conditions have increased the burden on care providing organizations. To cope up with such an increased burden and to ensure a quality life for care users, LVAD has become an indispensable part of cardiac care. Each year, 18 million deaths occur across the globe due to cardiovascular diseases. Such high death rate associated with cardiovascular diseases have promoted increased investment in the healthcare sector to minimize the number of deaths related to the condition which also has a positive impact on the growth rate of the market.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Sunshine Heart, CorWave, Apaxis Inc., Sun Medical Technology Research, Evaheart, Abiomed, HeartWare International, Jarvik Heart, HeartWare International, Reliantheart, Transonic, Thoratec, Terumo. and others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) industry, the market is segmented into:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Transcutaneous LVAD

Implantable LVAD

Age group Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

20-39 years

40-59 years

60-79 years

Pump type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Pulsatile volume-displacement pumps

First-Generation Devices

Axial flow pumps

Second-Generation Devices

Continuous flow centrifugal pumps

Third-Generation Devices

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Bridge-to-Recovery (BTR) Therapy

Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT) Therapy

Destination Therapy

Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC) Therapy

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cardiology Centers

Hospitals

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) industry

Analysis of the Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

