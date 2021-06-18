Precision Oncology Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The advancement in healthcare is beneficial for patients, the pharmaceutical industry, and society.

Market Size – USD 49.98 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trends – Improvement and advancement in cancer biology.

The global Precision Oncology market is forecast to reach USD 99.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Precision oncology categories, recent advances in cancer care have been closely associated with genomic medicine. Knowing the genetic mutations of unique tumors holds the promise of giving practitioners a higher capacity to command specific prescriptions to fight specific tumors types. Although, only a few tumors and tumor types have been correlated with specific genetic mutations. In some forms of breast cancer, doctors instantly have years of expertise in genomic analysis to determine the most appropriate methods for their patients.

Physicians immediately can use DNA testing to look for the mutation of the gene; meanwhile, women with a family story of breast or ovarian cancer. Additionally, the combination of big data healthcare organizations with pharma & biotech corporations is likely to support market growth. On the other hand, the lack of awareness about the possible applications of precision medication and the compensation policies and regulatory framework is expected to hamper the market extension.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Eagle Genomics, ASEBIO, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, NanoString Technologies, Inc. NeoGenomics, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., QIAGEN, Tepnel Pharma Services, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Precision Oncology industry, the market is segmented into:

Product type:

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceuticals Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Companies

Healthcare Data Companies

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Big data Analytics

Bioinformatics

Gene Sequencing

Drug Discovery

Companies Diagnostics

Applications:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumable

Instruments

Services

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Precision Oncology market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Precision Oncology Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Precision Oncology sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Precision Oncology industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Precision Oncology industry

Analysis of the Precision Oncology market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

