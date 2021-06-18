Research Antibodies Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

A surge in research activities in the field of neurobiology and stem cells is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

Market Size – USD 3.35 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Increased funding for research and development activities

The global research antibodies market is expected to reach USD 5.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising research activities in the field of stem cells is a significant factor driving the growth of the market. Stem cells have the capability of discerning and regenerating various kinds of cells in the human body. These cells possess the potential to cure life-threatening diseases such as oncological and blood-related disorders. Cord blood stem cells find application in the treatment of more than 80 blood-related ailments, such as Sickle Cell Disease. It is projected that over 27 million babies across the globe are born with some kind of blood disorder. As per the World Health Organization, in 2008, 100,000 children were found to be suffering from thalassemia in India.

Increased funding for research and development activities is instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Investment in the healthcare R&D by the US has witnessed a growth of 18.1% between the years 2014 and 2017. In the year 2017, in the US, the overall expenditure on healthcare R&D was USD 182.30 billion. Besides, according to the 2016 financial statements of Celgene Corporation, a leading biopharmaceutical firm, the R&D expenditure grew by USD 772.8 million (21.0% more than 2015 expenses) in 2016 to USD 4.47 billion. Also, a USD 892.9 million of R&D asset acquisition spending, comprising a USD 625.0 million purchase of Engmab AG, a private firm engaged in T-cell bispecific antibodies, added to the overall R&D expenses of the Celgene.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Lonza Group, Agilent Technologies, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck Millipore, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Research Antibodies industry, the market is segmented into:

Product type:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies

Antibody Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Western Blotting

Flow Cytometry

Immunofluorescence

Immunohistochemistry

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay

Immunoprecipitation

Others

Applications:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Stem Cells

Neurobiology

Immunology

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Research Antibodies market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/research-antibodies-market

