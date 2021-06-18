Growth Prospects of Acrylates Market: Business Outlook 2021-2026 by Valspar Corporation (US), Unigel(Brazil), Sumitomo Chemical(Japan), Solvay (Belgium), Reichhold(US), Plaskolite(US), and more | Affluence

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Market of Acrylates. It presents the latest data of the market value, consumption, domestic production, exports and imports, and price dynamics. The Acrylates market report shows the sales data, allowing you to identify the key drivers and restraints. You can find here a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market will be transformed in the medium term. Profiles of the leading players like Valspar Corporation (US), Unigel(Brazil), Sumitomo Chemical(Japan), Solvay (Belgium), Reichhold(US), Plaskolite(US), etc. are also included.

Data Coverage in Acrylates Market Report are:

Acrylates Market value

Volume and dynamics of production

Structure of production by regions and countries

Key market players and their profiles

Volume and dynamics of exports/imports

Producer prices, import/export prices

Market trends, drivers, and restraints

Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term

Per-Capita Consumption

The Key Players Covered in Acrylates Market Study are:

Valspar Corporation (US)

Unigel(Brazil)

Sumitomo Chemical(Japan)

Solvay (Belgium)

Reichhold(US)

PPG Industries(US)

Plaskolite(US)

Nippon Shokubai(Japan)

Mitsui Chemicals(Japan)

Mitsubishi Rayon(Japan)

Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong(China)

Lucite International (UK)

LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)

Kuraray(Japan)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

DSM(Netherlands)

DowDuPont

DIC Corporation

BASF SE

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Arkema S.A

Anderson Development Company(US)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.



Segmentation Analysis:

Acrylates market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2016-2026, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market Segmentation by Type:

Butyl Acrylate

Ethyl Acrylate

Methyl Acrylate

2-EthylhexylAcrylate

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Adhesives

Chemical Intermediates

Coatings

Leather

Plasticizers

Plastics

Textiles

Water Treatment

The report offers valuable insight into the Acrylates market progress and approaches related to the Acrylates market with an analysis of each region. The report goes on to talk about the dominant aspects of the market and examine each segment.

The Acrylates market report gives CAGR value, Industry Chains, Upstream, Geography, End-user, Application, Competitor analysis, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends, and Forecast. The report also gives insight into the entry and exit barriers of the industry.

Global Acrylates Market Report Scope:

The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global Acrylates market with a high focus on the share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global Acrylates market.

Target Audience of the Global Acrylates Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Major Points from Table of Contents

Acrylates Market Overview Acrylates Market Competitive Landscape Acrylates Retrospective Market Scenario by Region Global Acrylates Historic Market Analysis by Type: Butyl Acrylate, Ethyl Acrylate, Methyl Acrylate, 2-EthylhexylAcrylate Global Acrylates Historic Market Analysis by Application: Adhesives, Chemical Intermediates, Coatings, Leather, Plasticizers, Plastics, Textiles, Water Treatment Key Companies Profiled: Valspar Corporation (US), Unigel(Brazil), Sumitomo Chemical(Japan), Solvay (Belgium), Reichhold(US), PPG Industries(US), Plaskolite(US), Nippon Shokubai(Japan), Mitsui Chemicals(Japan), Mitsubishi Rayon(Japan), Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong(China), Lucite International (UK), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Kuraray(Japan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), DSM(Netherlands), DowDuPont, DIC Corporation, BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Arkema S.A, Anderson Development Company(US), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Cost Analysis Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers Acrylates Market Dynamics Global Market Forecast Research Finding and Conclusion Methodology and Data Source

