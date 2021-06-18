Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026

The growth of the market is driven by the higher prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, dementia, liver disease, diabetes and chronic pulmonary obstructive disease (COPD).

Increase in patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes, the leading disease-causing death, has driven the enteral formula market. Continuous clinical trials show the growth of new developments in products. Another key factor that positively impacts the growth of tube feeds is the increasing number of new product launches.

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Victus Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Global Health Product Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Nestle (Switzerland), Danone S.A. (France), Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (US), Hormel Foods, LLC (US), Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Enteral Feeding Formulas market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Segmentation by Product Type:(Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Standard Formula

Specialty Formula

Blenderized Formula

Elemental Formula

Semi-Elemental Formula

Polymeric Formula

Fiber Supplemented Formula

Others

Age (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Adult

Infants

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Powder

Liquid

Others

Flavor (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Vanilla

Strawberry

Butter pecan

Unflavored

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Oncology Neurology Diabetes Critical care



Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

