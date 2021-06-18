Alopecia Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2026

Rising incidences of chronic disorders such as hyperthyroidism, acute stress disorder hypopituitarism, hypothyroidism, and lupus are the major factors influencing market growth.

Market Size – USD 8.64 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends –Increase in disposable income coupled with rising concern about aesthetic appearance

The Alopecia Market is expected to reach USD 12.99 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with rising predominance of chronic disorders such as hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, acute stress disorder, lupus, and hypo pituitarism. Moreover, increasing incidence of Hodgkin’s disease, Hashimoto’s disease, Addison’s disease, and celiac disease along with factors such as access to quick treatment are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of treatment and adverse side effects is expected to restrain the growth. Also, changing lifestyle such as consumption of tobacco, an increase in the use of alcohol, and other associated products, growing stress levels, and the expanding population are expected to spur the market. Increasing disposable incomes coupled with the expanding emphasis on aesthetic appearance are also likely to add to the demand for alopecia treatment worldwide.

Hair loss, also acknowledged as alopecia or baldness refers to a loss of hair from part of the head. The typical pattern of hair loss can vary from a small area to the entire body. Scarring or inflammation is not present. Hair loss in some people may cause psychological distress. General types include female-pattern hair loss, male-pattern hair loss, alopecia areata, and a thinning of hair also known as telogen effluvium. The cause of male-pattern hair loss is a combination of male hormones and genetics, the purpose of female pattern hair loss is not clear, the use of alopecia areata is auto-immune, and the cause of telogen effluvium is mostly a psychologically or physically stressful event.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Cipla Inc., Johnson and Johnson AG, Transitions Hair Pty Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Cirrus Hair Centers, Lexington International LLC, Vita-Cos-Med Klett-Loch GmbH, Follica, Inc., and Capillus.

Alopecia Market Segmentation:

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Alopecia Areata

Androgenetic Alopecia

Others

Sales distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Prescriptions

OTC

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Homecare Settings

Dermatology Clinics

Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Female

Male

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

